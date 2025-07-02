Utah’s Free Agency Additions Will Strengthen Main Roster

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek joined Utah on a one-year deal, also from the Florida Panthers. Known for his bright personality and abilities on the ice, the Mammoth are bought in to help Vanecek reach the highest levels of his game.

“He’s had some monstrous years in the NHL,” Armstrong shared. “I think Corey Schwab, number one, has always done a great job at bringing goaltender’s games back to life. I think with (Vanecek), I think with there's more in there, I think he's got some ability to push and really win some games for us, some key games. What we loved about him is (that) he's a winner. He's been around that environment. He's a worker, he always wants to be on the ice, you know, kind of perfecting his craft, and so he's going to be a great add for us this year. It'll really help us (with) a little more depth in goaltending.”

Forward Kailer Yamamoto had a strong showing with both Utah and Tucson (AHL) last season. He remains with the Mammoth on a one-year, two-way contract. Another player who added depth was defenseman Scott Perunovich who joined the organization on a one-year, two-way deal.

“I really like what we've done in this,” Armstrong explained. “We haven't signed the guy for $15 million in the seven, eight-year term, but what we've done is sure up our team and given us some more depth, some more competitiveness on the team, and a chance to now take that next step and make the playoffs.”

The Utah Mammoth have become a strong team already and it’s just the first day of free agency. The franchise may be just over a year old; however, Utah has established itself as a place to be in the NHL.

“We are a destination,” Armstrong said. “There's so many good things about Utah. You come down to the contract, we’ve got good taxes here. I think you look at the facilities, we're going to have elite facilities, by the time it's done. You look at the coaching staff, it's an elite coaching staff that runs a good environment for players to be in. You've got a sold-out Delta Center that is probably the loudest building in the league. And you've got some of the best young players playing on the NHL Club, along with five first-rounders that haven't even hit yet.

“It's an exciting time,” Armstrong continued. “People want to come here, they see the talent, they see what's going on (in) Utah. We always say, ‘there's something special happening in Utah’, and I think people in the free agency world can feel that.”