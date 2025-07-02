Utah’s Free Agency Additions Will Strengthen Main Roster

When Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong discussed what he was focused on when it came to free agency, every position was named. However, Armstrong stressed not spending big money or making long deals with older players that could hurt the franchise in the future.
On the first day of Free Agency, Armstrong made a series of deals that strengthened the roster, created healthy competition, and added depth. All of these moves avoided large contracts and maximum terms. There wasn’t a flashy contract, but Utah didn’t need that this summer.
“I think in the big picture what we did today was tidy up the loose ends and make us a stronger team,” Armstrong explained. “I think you're going to see that come training camp, and it's even part of this development camp. You see the talent that's on that ice. Those young kids are pushing. Now we've signed some free agents that are going to come in and push with our core. It's going to be probably the most competitive team we've had so far, and it will be the most competitive camp we've ever had here. So, it's exciting times and we were excited about the guys we added today.”