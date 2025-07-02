Utah’s Free Agency Additions Will Strengthen Main Roster

By adding Stanley Cup Champions and veteran players, the Mammoth have made an impact

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

When Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong discussed what he was focused on when it came to free agency, every position was named. However, Armstrong stressed not spending big money or making long deals with older players that could hurt the franchise in the future.

On the first day of Free Agency, Armstrong made a series of deals that strengthened the roster, created healthy competition, and added depth. All of these moves avoided large contracts and maximum terms. There wasn’t a flashy contract, but Utah didn’t need that this summer.

“I think in the big picture what we did today was tidy up the loose ends and make us a stronger team,” Armstrong explained. “I think you're going to see that come training camp, and it's even part of this development camp. You see the talent that's on that ice. Those young kids are pushing. Now we've signed some free agents that are going to come in and push with our core. It's going to be probably the most competitive team we've had so far, and it will be the most competitive camp we've ever had here. So, it's exciting times and we were excited about the guys we added today.”

Veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt signed a three-year fresh off a Stanley Cup Championship with the Florida Panthers.

“We are excited that Nate and his wife, Allie, have chosen Utah,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Nate’s depth of playoff experience and most recent impact in helping the Florida Panthers to win the 2025 Stanley Cup complements our group of existing veterans extremely well. He will play a big role in helping to move our team forward this coming season.”

At 33 with 741 career NHL games, Schmidt brings experience and will push the defensive core to be at their best. In addition to the work ethic, solid defending, and offensive contributions, Schmidt is a strong skater.

“He's an older veteran d-man that can come in and move a puck, he can transition to puck. Even with his age, he's one of the best skaters and he continues to improve on that and become a better player, and he's another winner. You know, I think we have 10 cups in total now on our team and that's going to be a huge kind of experience factor for us as we move forward and try and push to get in the playoffs.”

Forward Brandon Tanev also signed a three-year contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday. He brings grit, strong penalty killing, and playoff experience. That’s only what the forward brings on the ice.

“Well, heck of a picture, number one,” Bill Armstrong laughed. “You know, when we signed him, his agent said to us, ‘you know, he's going to be a cult hero in Utah,’ and I said, ‘okay.’ Then I saw that picture and I thought, oh yeah, he's got a chance.

“He's got some bang in his game and that's what we love about him,” Armstrong continued. “He's got determination, he wants to make a difference physically. He can kill some penalties, he can play on your second, third line. He can get out there and give you some energy. So, he's going to be someone that gives us that little bit extra bang, some more physical presence out there, he never shorts you on effort. So, he's going to be an exciting player, I think, as our fans (get) to know (him), I think he's going to be a cult hero.”

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek joined Utah on a one-year deal, also from the Florida Panthers. Known for his bright personality and abilities on the ice, the Mammoth are bought in to help Vanecek reach the highest levels of his game.

“He’s had some monstrous years in the NHL,” Armstrong shared. “I think Corey Schwab, number one, has always done a great job at bringing goaltender’s games back to life. I think with (Vanecek), I think with there's more in there, I think he's got some ability to push and really win some games for us, some key games. What we loved about him is (that) he's a winner. He's been around that environment. He's a worker, he always wants to be on the ice, you know, kind of perfecting his craft, and so he's going to be a great add for us this year. It'll really help us (with) a little more depth in goaltending.”

Forward Kailer Yamamoto had a strong showing with both Utah and Tucson (AHL) last season. He remains with the Mammoth on a one-year, two-way contract. Another player who added depth was defenseman Scott Perunovich who joined the organization on a one-year, two-way deal.

“I really like what we've done in this,” Armstrong explained. “We haven't signed the guy for $15 million in the seven, eight-year term, but what we've done is sure up our team and given us some more depth, some more competitiveness on the team, and a chance to now take that next step and make the playoffs.”

The Utah Mammoth have become a strong team already and it’s just the first day of free agency. The franchise may be just over a year old; however, Utah has established itself as a place to be in the NHL.

“We are a destination,” Armstrong said. “There's so many good things about Utah. You come down to the contract, we’ve got good taxes here. I think you look at the facilities, we're going to have elite facilities, by the time it's done. You look at the coaching staff, it's an elite coaching staff that runs a good environment for players to be in. You've got a sold-out Delta Center that is probably the loudest building in the league. And you've got some of the best young players playing on the NHL Club, along with five first-rounders that haven't even hit yet.

“It's an exciting time,” Armstrong continued. “People want to come here, they see the talent, they see what's going on (in) Utah. We always say, ‘there's something special happening in Utah’, and I think people in the free agency world can feel that.”

