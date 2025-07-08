Utah Mammoth Announce Statewide ‘Mammoth Week’ to Take Place July 26 - August 2

The Utah Mammoth today announced the first-ever statewide ‘Mammoth Week’ presented by Delta Air Lines, a mobile fanfest that will bring the excitement of hockey directly to communities across Utah. From July 26 to August 2, members of the Utah Mammoth organization will visit seven cities – from Logan to St. George – to offer a series of engaging, team-hosted events including free street hockey clinics and affordable on-ice clinics where youth participants will learn skills like target shooting and stick handling so they can experience the fundamentals of the sport firsthand.

In addition, each stop will offer community-friendly experiences such as a Utah Mammoth retail pop-up shop, team-branded giveaways, and immersive activities. Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with surprise guests, including Mammoth players and team personnel. More information surrounding Mammoth Week, including clinic times and registration details, can be found here.

“From day one, our mission has been for children, families, and community members across all of Utah to have the opportunity to connect with the Utah Mammoth and experience the sport of hockey for themselves,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Mammoth Week is a huge step toward that goal – allowing us to bring the excitement, energy, and spirit of the Mammoth directly into communities throughout the state. Whether you’ve played hockey for years or are picking up a stick for the first time, there will be something for everyone.”

Attendees in each city will also have a chance to experience and participate in the NashCast Podcast, a weekly show that brings engaging conversations between Utah Mammoth broadcast personality and former NHL player Tyson Nash and special guests. Nash will be joined by Mike Folta, Utah Mammoth’s radio play-by-play announcer, and other members of the Utah Mammoth broadcast team throughout the week, and attending fans may have an opportunity to participate in episode recordings. Follow @NashCastOfficial on Instagram for more information on how to “Bring the Thunder” during Mammoth Week. All episodes of the podcast – including those recorded during Mammoth Week – will be released on Mammoth+, SEG+, and on the NashCast YouTube channel.

Mammoth Week City Schedule:

July 26 – Eccles Ice Arena (Logan, Utah) | 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

July 28 – Peaks Ice Arena (Provo, Utah) | 5 P.M. - 9 P.M.

July 29 – Park City Ice Arena (Park City, Utah) | 12 P.M. - 4 P.M.

July 30 – Cottonwood Heights Rec Center (Cottonwood, Utah) | 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.

July 31 – Weber County Ice Sheet (Ogden, Utah) | 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.

August 1 – KJs Ice Barn (Enoch, Utah) | 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.