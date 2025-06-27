Utah Picks Desnoyers on First Day of the NHL Draft

Utah Pick Forward Caleb Desnoyers with Fourth-Overall Selection
The Utah Mammoth have their next prospect! With the fourth-overall selection, Utah selected forward Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats. Desnoyers won the 2025 QMJHL Championship with the Wildcats this season. He had nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points through 19 games. His 21 assists led the playoffs and he received the Guy Lafleur Trophy, which is given to QMJHL post-season MVP. He also was a member of Canada's gold-medal team at the 2024 Ivan Hlinka Cup and the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.
Desnoyers played 56 regular season games and 19 playoff games for the Wildcats this season. Through the regular season, he contributed 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 total points. Desnoyers has a familar face to turn to within the organization as he was teammates with 2024 4th Round pick, Gabe Smith in Moncton.