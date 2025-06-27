Utah Picks Desnoyers on First Day of the NHL Draft

DraftBlog
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It's finally time - the NHL Draft is underway! The First Round is Friday night while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday. Tonight, Utah has the fourth-overall pick while the Mammoth have five additional picks tomorrow. To learn more about how the NHL Draft works, click here!

This notebook will be updated throughout the night with information, interviews, social media posts, and more. Stay locked in for all of your Mammoth content!

Utah Pick Forward Caleb Desnoyers with Fourth-Overall Selection

The Utah Mammoth have their next prospect! With the fourth-overall selection, Utah selected forward Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats. Desnoyers won the 2025 QMJHL Championship with the Wildcats this season. He had nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points through 19 games. His 21 assists led the playoffs and he received the Guy Lafleur Trophy, which is given to QMJHL post-season MVP. He also was a member of Canada's gold-medal team at the 2024 Ivan Hlinka Cup and the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.

Desnoyers played 56 regular season games and 19 playoff games for the Wildcats this season. Through the regular season, he contributed 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 total points. Desnoyers has a familar face to turn to within the organization as he was teammates with 2024 4th Round pick, Gabe Smith in Moncton.

PGA Golfer Tony Finau Announces Utah's Selection

To help announce the Utah Mammoth's fourth-overall selection, the organization turned to PGA golfer and Salt Lake City native Tony Finau.

Recent Mammoth News

J.J. Peterka Trade:
2024-25 Season Recap:
Other News:

News Feed

Armstrong Discusses Peterka Trade

Get to Know: JJ Peterka

Utah Continues Coaching Internship Program at Development Camp

Utah Acquires J.J. Peterka in Exchange for Doan and Kesselring

Top-10 Moments from 2024-25 Season

GM Bill Armstrong Previews 2025 Draft

Top Social Posts of 2024-25

Utah Mammoth to Participate in 2025 Rookie Showcase

Mammoth+ Draft Show Brings Exclusive Content

2025 NHL Draft Primer

Year in Review: April

Year in Review: March

Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Year in Review: February

Utah to Hold Prospect Development Camp from June 29 - July 3

Utah Mammoth to Play Preseason Game Against LA Kings in Boise

Year in Review: January

Year in Review: December