Tanev is Ready for His Next Chapter in Utah

From the outside, forward Brandon Tanev saw the Utah Mammoth as an exciting, up-and-coming team with the buy-in needed to win. When it came time to decide where he would sign as an unrestricted free agent, the excitement surrounding the Mammoth was appealing to Tanev.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Utah,” Tanev shared. “I think there’s a great, young group of core players here with the Mammoth, the ownership group, a desire to be good and to be good now is huge. I remember coming in to play in Utah for the first time last year and I remember how great it was. The surroundings, the city itself, and also the fans. Getting to play in that building was awesome. The energy, the excitement was there. It seems like they are some of the best fans in the National Hockey League. For me I felt like it was a great fit.”

On the first day of free agency, Tanev signed a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million. Adding drive, energy, and experience to Utah's roster, Tanev enters his tenth full NHL season as a member of the Mammoth.

“I’ve been able to play for quite a while now and I understand who I am as a player in my identity, my role,” Tanev explained. “I play pretty (much) a 200-foot game. I’m physical, I bring a lot of energy, I harp (on) and like to do the little things throughout the game.”

With his experience, Tanev has the opportunity to help lead the young core and pass along the guidance he received at the start of his career.

“There’s so many good, young players on this team and being a part of that is going to be great,” Tanev said. “Being an older guy, (I’m going to) try to help them in aspects of the game. But at the same time, be a great teammate in the locker room around these guys. I’ve heard nothing but great things about everybody, about the organization, about the team, all the players. I can’t wait to get down to be a part of this group, to get to work, and to start.”

When he joins the team for training camp in September, there will be several familiar faces around the locker room. Tanev and Utah defenseman Sean Durzi are friends from Toronto, while the forward played with defenseman John Marino in Pittsburgh. Tanev also heard from Utah’s Captain welcoming him to the team after he signed.

“Clayton (Keller) reached out right away, wanted to welcome me, which is great,” Tanev shared. “He’s such a great player and a great leader so I’m excited to get down there and meet him. I train with Sean Durzi in the summertime and have for the past couple of years, so Sean’s a good friend of mine, great player, even better person. So, when he found out I was signing in Utah, he texted me right away smiles. I saw him today, big hug at the gym so it’s nice to know some familiar faces. I played with John Marino in Pittsburgh many years ago. Johnny was young, coming into the league, in his first year and Johnny and I have a great friendship. He actually called me not too long ago today and we spoke for 20, 30 minutes catching up.”

The connections extend outside of Durzi and Marino. Tanev was coached by Utah head coach André Tourigny while playing alongside forwards Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther at the 2024 IIHF Men’s Worlds Championship. Through that experience, Tanev learned who Tourigny was not only as a coach, but as a person.

“I had worked with (Tourigny) last summer at the World Championships, so I got to know him and understand him as a coach and a person,” Tanev reflected. “He’s a phenomenal coach and an even better person. I’m excited to get to be a part of this group and to get to Utah and meet everyone and get to work.”

Through the majority of stops in Tanev’s career, one thing has stayed consistent. It also may be what he’s most famous for – his NHL headshot.

“It just came about years ago in Pittsburgh,” Tanev explained. “Honestly, I think it was six years ago. It just happened during our media day and the picture kind of went viral. Everyone enjoyed it and so it’s one of those things where hockey is such an intense sport, it’s very serious, and we obviously take our jobs and what we do at the highest level. You got to be on point all the time and it’s one of those things where it just kind of took off, it’s funny and it’s a lighthearted thing.

“Fans and some of the younger generation of kids growing up playing hockey, kind of got into it,” Tanev continued. “It’s one of those things where I didn’t expect to even do it. I didn’t see the picture until after it happened and then it caught so much traction, so it’s nice to kind of do it every year and have some fun with it in a sense.”

It may be the middle of summer; however, Tanev is ready for the fall and for the Mammoth to be back in action. As the team chases its first postseason in franchise history, he’ll be another part of the puzzle pushing Utah to success. Tanev is grateful to be a part of it.

“It’s one of those things where you’re lucky to be a part of this group,” Tanev shared. “You’re excited to be a part of this group, you can’t wait to get down to Utah to meet everyone, to see the fans, the excitement, the energy that they bring.”