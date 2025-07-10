Get to Know: Nate Schmidt

College Hockey

Schmidt played three seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota. Through that span, he played 96 games, scored 12 goals, and had 62 assists for 74 points. During his sophomore year, Schmidt was on the All-WCHA Second Team. His junior season, Schmidt was All-WCHA First Team, All-WCHA Academic Team, and NCAA West Second Team All-American.

During his third season with the Golden Gophers, Schmidt led all Minnesota defenseman with 31 points. He was also third across all defensemen in college hockey with that points total. After a strong three years with Minnesota, Schmidt signed his first NHL contract with the Washington Capitals. He finished the year with the Hershey Bears, playing eight regular season games and five playoff games.

NHL Experience

During Schmidt’s first two full seasons in Washington’s organization, the defenseman split his time between the AHL with the Bears and the NHL with the Capitals. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 12, 2013, against the Colorado Avalanche before scoring his first NHL goal against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 7, 2013. However, from his third year on, Schmidt was a mainstay on the Capitals blueline. After four full seasons with Washington, Schmidt was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 Expansion Draft.

Through three seasons with the Golden Knights, Schmidt had two extensive playoff runs. During their inaugural season, Vegas fell to Schmidt’s former team, the Washington Capitals, in the Stanley Cup Final. Two seasons later, the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. During the 2020 offseason, Schmidt was traded to the Vancouver Canucks where he played for the 2020-21 season. However, the defenseman was traded again the following summer to the Winnipeg Jets. On July 3, 2024, Schmidt signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. Less than a year later, Schmidt won his first ever Stanley Cup with the Panthers. He was the first player to get the Cup after Captain Aleksander Barkov, as the team focused on handing the Cup to those who had never won before.