Year in Review: April

Revisit the final month of the 2024-25 season!

YearInReview April
By Catherine Bogart
The final month of the inaugural season had plenty of things to celebrate. Let’s take a look at April 2025!

On the Ice

April was the final month of the season and Utah was still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Knowing that every point was critical, the team kept fighting and earned six out of eight points to start the month.

One significant victory in that stretch was a 4-1 win over the top-ranked Winnipeg Jets on Apr. 5. Utah took a 3-0 lead through two periods with goals from Clayton Keller (PPG), Barrett Hayton (PPG), and Kevin Stenlund. Winnipeg scored its first goal of the game in the opening minutes of the third period; however, Nick Bjugstad’s empty net goal, and Karel Vejmelka’s 32 saves secured the win.

WPG at UTA | Recap

Through the first four games, Utah outscored its opponents 19 to 11. However, the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Apr. 9. Despite falling short Utah kept pushing. It was important for the group to keep winning and Utah secured five out of eight points to end the season. Four of those points were from big wins on the road against the Dallas Stars, 5-3, and the Nashville Predators, 7-3.

Utah finished its inaugural campaign with 38 wins, 31 losses, and 13 overtime losses. The team was sixth in the Central Division with 89 points. To relive all the excitement though, here’s some of the best goals from the season!

Fan Appreciation Night

To wrap up a successful inaugural campaign, Utah held its final home game of the 2024-25 season on Apr. 10 against the Nashville Predators. Despite a 4-3 shootout loss, the team celebrated its supporters for showing up all season long from wins to losses. From a pre-game party on the Seat Geek Plaza, to the first-ever team awards following the game, it was the perfect way to wrap up a strong first season in Utah.

Team Awards

Speaking of the awards, those were a hit. The winners of the five awards were announced in a post-game ceremony following the game on Apr. 10.

Alexander Kerfoot won the Community Obsessed Award, Barrett Hayton received the All-In Award, Karel Vejmelka was named the Team MVP, Clayton Keller earned the Leading Scorer Award, and Dylan Guenther was the Three Stars Award winner.

Ch-ch-ch-changes!

Renovations started in April to “transform Delta Center into a state-of-the-art, dual-sport venue and anchor Utah’s NBA and BHL franchise in downtown Salt Lake City.” This includes using a new seating system to keep the close viewpoints Delta Center is known for with both sports. Read more here!

Renovations are underway to transform Delta Center into a state-of-the-art, dual-sport venue

Goodbye (for now)

As is customary with teams following an NHL season, players, coaches, and management talked with the media one final time to wrap things up. From discussing the season, future plans, and what each player is focused on during the summer, these interviews gave a glimpse into the inaugural season. To watch all of the interviews, click here!

Social Spotlight

After a very successful year of mini mics, (thank you Clubmin!) it was time for the script to flip. Clubmin asked the guys to ask the questions this time:

What an incredible inaugural season with plenty of memories! Stay locked on UtahMammoth.com as we wrap up our 2024-25 season recaps and look forward to the 2025-26 campaign.

