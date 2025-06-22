Year in Review: April

The final month of the inaugural season had plenty of things to celebrate. Let’s take a look at April 2025!

On the Ice

April was the final month of the season and Utah was still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Knowing that every point was critical, the team kept fighting and earned six out of eight points to start the month.

One significant victory in that stretch was a 4-1 win over the top-ranked Winnipeg Jets on Apr. 5. Utah took a 3-0 lead through two periods with goals from Clayton Keller (PPG), Barrett Hayton (PPG), and Kevin Stenlund. Winnipeg scored its first goal of the game in the opening minutes of the third period; however, Nick Bjugstad’s empty net goal, and Karel Vejmelka’s 32 saves secured the win.