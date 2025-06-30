Notebook: Development Camp, Day 2

Tij Iginla Gives Health Update

Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla is at development camp; however, due to two hip surgeries this season, he will not be a full participant at camp. Iginla will skate and participate in the on-ice sessions with a no-contact jersey. Despite missing time from injury this season, Iginla has used his recovery time to work on his game through different methods.

"It wasn’t what I probably would have expected at 18-years-old getting double hip surgery,” Iginla explained. “I think a lot of good will come from it. I only played 20 games (this year) so it wasn’t a normal season but I think I was (working on) finding different ways to get better, whether it was the mental side of the game, or lots of different things. Just trying to trust the process and believe it’ll all work out for the best.

“I should be full skating, full contact and everything soon here, probably about a month or so,” Iginla also shared. “Through the summer, keep getting stronger, more powerful, all that stuff from a weight room side of things. Then keep honing my skills on the ice and then just going to camp as ready as I can, and then just giving myself the best chance I can to make the team.”