Notebook: Development Camp, Day 2

Utah held its first on-ice sessions of development camp on Day 2

DevCampNotebook2
By Catherine Bogart
It's Day 2 of Development Camp for the Utah Mammoth and the team held its first on-ice sessions. The first session is slated from 9:45-11:45 a.m. and the second will be between 12:15-2:15 p.m. Both sessions are open to the public.

Practice Details

For the first ice session, Utah had its forward group, and goaltenders Michael Hrabal, Carsen Musser, and Shane Soderwall on the ice. Skaters in the morning group went through various drills while the goaltenders worked on one end of the ice. These ice sessions are an opportunity to work on skills, like skating, with the team's development staff and coaches.

Tij Iginla Gives Health Update

Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla is at development camp; however, due to two hip surgeries this season, he will not be a full participant at camp. Iginla will skate and participate in the on-ice sessions with a no-contact jersey. Despite missing time from injury this season, Iginla has used his recovery time to work on his game through different methods.

"It wasn’t what I probably would have expected at 18-years-old getting double hip surgery,” Iginla explained. “I think a lot of good will come from it. I only played 20 games (this year) so it wasn’t a normal season but I think I was (working on) finding different ways to get better, whether it was the mental side of the game, or lots of different things. Just trying to trust the process and believe it’ll all work out for the best.

“I should be full skating, full contact and everything soon here, probably about a month or so,” Iginla also shared. “Through the summer, keep getting stronger, more powerful, all that stuff from a weight room side of things. Then keep honing my skills on the ice and then just going to camp as ready as I can, and then just giving myself the best chance I can to make the team.”

Tij Iginla discusses his injury last season and being at development camp with Utah

Development Camp Roster

Here is this year’s development camp roster:

0028-2526-UM-Development_Camp_Roster_1920x1080

Utah Building Its Future Through Draft

For Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong, Utah’s scouts, and the entire organization, the goal with every Draft is to grow the prospect pool with talented, multi-dimensional players. When it comes to the first-round, best available player is Armstrong’s go-to. On the second day, as teams rank prospects differently, Utah looks at their prepared list and selects who they view as the best available in Rounds 2-7.

“Adding depth,” Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski said about Day 2 of the Draft. “Every year we try to do the same thing. There’s always lots of players around the world that you can add. There’s only 32 in the first round, so now you get a chance to keep adding talent to your roster.

“The talent’s getting better, and we get a chance to stack more players into the big groups,” Plandowski also shared. “I think that’s the exciting part about this draft. Who knows how many picks we’ll have next year, but that’s the way scouts think. We always get a chance to add into the (prospect) group.”

“We’re stacking players,” Associate Director of Amateur Scouting, Ryan Jankowski, agreed. “I think this year we did try and maybe take a few more swings. All throughout the draft, we’re still looking for hitting some gems in these areas throughout the day.”

