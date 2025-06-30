Notebook: Development Camp, Day 2

Utah Building Its Future Through Draft
For Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong, Utah’s scouts, and the entire organization, the goal with every Draft is to grow the prospect pool with talented, multi-dimensional players. When it comes to the first-round, best available player is Armstrong’s go-to. On the second day, as teams rank prospects differently, Utah looks at their prepared list and selects who they view as the best available in Rounds 2-7.
“Adding depth,” Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski said about Day 2 of the Draft. “Every year we try to do the same thing. There’s always lots of players around the world that you can add. There’s only 32 in the first round, so now you get a chance to keep adding talent to your roster.
“The talent’s getting better, and we get a chance to stack more players into the big groups,” Plandowski also shared. “I think that’s the exciting part about this draft. Who knows how many picks we’ll have next year, but that’s the way scouts think. We always get a chance to add into the (prospect) group.”
“We’re stacking players,” Associate Director of Amateur Scouting, Ryan Jankowski, agreed. “I think this year we did try and maybe take a few more swings. All throughout the draft, we’re still looking for hitting some gems in these areas throughout the day.”
Read more here!