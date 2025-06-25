After revisiting all the key moments from each month of the 2024-25 season, it’s time to highlight several moments that stood above the rest. To honor those who have supported Utah all season long, we asked you which moment was your favorite? Time to take a look at the moments that made the cut!
Top-10 Moments from 2024-25 Season
To put a bow on the 2024-25 season, take a look back at the top moments from Utah’s inaugural campaign
10. Michael Kesselring’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick – Dec. 7, 2024
There were plenty of firsts during the 2024-25 inaugural campaign and Michael Kesselring was credited with a more unique one: First Gordie Howe Hat Trick in franchise history. A Gordie Howe Hat Trick is when a player scores a goal, records an assist, and has a fight all in the same game. Utah’s defenseman did all three in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in early December.
Kesselring’s goal was in the first four minutes of the second period and tied the game at 1-1. His fight was nine minutes into the middle frame against Beck Malenstyn. Kesselring finished the feat with a primary assist on Nick Schmaltz’s goal in the final minute of the second period. Even sweeter, the goal was the eventual game winner.
The win over the Buffalo Sabres also secured another milestone - André Tourigny’s 100th NHL win as a head coach.
9. End of the Year Awards, Apr. 10, 2025
After the final home game of the inaugural season, a packed Delta Center watched as five players received recognition as part of the team’s end of season Honors.
The Community Obsessed Award is given to the player who is most active in the community. Alexander Kerfoot received this honor.
The All-In Award is for the player who leaves it all on the ice and was voted on by Utah’s supporters. Barrett Hayton won this year’s award.
The Three Stars Award is for the player with the most postgame stars honors throughout the year. Dylan Guenther received the most postgame stars this season.
The Leading Scorer Award went to the player who finished the season as the leading scorer. Captain Clayton Keller led the way with 90 points this season.
The Team MVP Award is selected by the team for a player whose contributions fueled success on and off the ice. Karel Vejmelka won the inaugural MVP award.
8. Clayton Keller’s Five Point Night – Feb. 27, 2025
Speaking of the Captain’s success on the ice, Clayton Keller turned heads multiple times this season. Whether it was his overtime game winning goal at Madison Square Garden in Oct. or returning to the game minutes after a puck deflected and hit him in the face, Keller made an impact all season long. One of his standout performances was in late February against the Minnesota Wild. The Captain had five total points, including four assists, to lead Utah to a 6-1 win over the Wild. His output was a new career-high and Keller was noticed throughout the league for his stellar performance.
7. Jaxson Stauber’s Shutout in Vegas – Nov. 30, 2024
It’s never easy to play the Vegas Golden Knights in their home arena, especially when facing a Vegas team on a five game points streak. However; Utah managed to shutout the Golden Knights, 6-0, with help from goaltender Jaxson Stauber.
Stauber stopped all 29 shots he faced, including 14 in the second period, as Utah secured two points and a win to end November. The shutout was the first of Stauber’s NHL career and the first in franchise history. Not too shabby.
6. Barrett Hayton’s Hat Trick – Feb. 22, 2025
Like Kesselring and Stauber, Barrett Hayton also made franchise history with a strong individual performance. Hayton’s first career NHL hat trick was the first in franchise history. The forward contributed all three of Utah’s goals against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 22. Despite the loss, Hayton had a lot to be proud of with his effort against a top team in the Western Conference.
5. Utah’s Wins Over Winnipeg – Jan. 20 and Apr. 5, 2025
It’s hard enough to beat a top team at home, let alone twice; however, Utah did just that against the recipients of the 2025 Presidents’ Trophy, the Winnipeg Jets. On Jan. 20, five different goal scorers contributed to a 5-2 victory. Three months later, Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, and Utah had four different goal scorers in a 4-1 win over the Jets. Those who voted for these games credited a sold-out Delta Center's loud and passionate crowd for their support of the team. By beating the Jets twice at home, Utah showed the league that its newest team was on the rise.
4. Mikhail Sergachev’s Overtime Goal vs Vancouver – Dec. 18, 2024
No wins are easy in the NHL, and it can take a lot of heart and grit to pick up two points. Utah showed its resilience with a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks in mid-December. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther pushed back and tied the game, 2-2. In overtime, neither team was able to find the back of the net until the final 12 seconds of the extra frame. Off a feed from Logan Cooley, Mikhail Sergachev scored and won the game. His eighth of the season helped Utah pick up two big points at Delta Center.
3. Karel Vejmelka’s 49 Saves Against Carolina – Nov. 13, 2024
Before he became Utah’s starting goaltender and his nickname was chanted throughout Delta Center, Karel Vejmelka was Utah’s backup. However, his career-high 49 save performance against the Carolina Hurricanes and endearing post-game interview started his rise into the fan-favorite he is today.
Vejmelka quite literally weathered the storm against the Hurricanes, as Utah’s netminder faced 15 or more shots throughout the game. Vejmelka let in only one of the 50 shots he faced and led Utah to a big win against a top team in the East. The only goal Utah’s goalie conceded was a power play tally from one of Carolina’s top players. This outstanding performance showed the organization and supporters alike that Vejmelka was ready to have a big impact this season.
2. Dylan Guenther’s Overtime Goal Against Philadelphia – Feb. 4, 2025
This was easily one of the most submitted moments from the 2024-25 season, and how could it not be? With less than a second remaining in overtime, Dylan Guenther’s second goal of the game secured a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. More impressively, it was Guenther’s first back from a lower-body injury that sidelined the forward for 12 games.
Guenther’s overtime magic didn’t stop there. In Utah’s next game, two nights later, Guenther scored again in overtime to secure another win for the team. That’s how any player wants to make an impact in their return to the lineup.
1. The Home Opener – Oct. 8, 2024
First game in Utah franchise history and first win in franchise history. Oct. 8 was a special day as the NHL officially landed in Utah. The festivities started early with a packed party on the Seat Geek plaza that featured a Shaboozy concert. Inside a sold-out Delta Center, fans cheered and made their support known for the newest NHL franchise in person and on a nationally-televised broadcast. On the ice, the players showed up and secured the first win of the season, a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a night the organization, supporters, and state of Utah will never forget!
The first season is in the books, and it was truly a memorable one. However, it wouldn’t have been as special without the support from you all! The entire community showed up strong, and laid a foundation for the second season to be just as special. Is it October yet?