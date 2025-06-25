Top-10 Moments from 2024-25 Season

9. End of the Year Awards, Apr. 10, 2025

After the final home game of the inaugural season, a packed Delta Center watched as five players received recognition as part of the team’s end of season Honors.

The Community Obsessed Award is given to the player who is most active in the community. Alexander Kerfoot received this honor.

The All-In Award is for the player who leaves it all on the ice and was voted on by Utah’s supporters. Barrett Hayton won this year’s award.

The Three Stars Award is for the player with the most postgame stars honors throughout the year. Dylan Guenther received the most postgame stars this season.

The Leading Scorer Award went to the player who finished the season as the leading scorer. Captain Clayton Keller led the way with 90 points this season.

The Team MVP Award is selected by the team for a player whose contributions fueled success on and off the ice. Karel Vejmelka won the inaugural MVP award.