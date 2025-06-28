Day 2 of the NHL Draft is Underway

Utah Selects Defensman Max Pšenička with 46th Overall Selection

With the 46th overall selection, Utah selected defenseman Max Pšenička. The 18-year-old is from Praha, Czechia and spent last season playing for the HC Plzeň organization at the U20 and senior men's levels in Czechia, and the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL (Western Hockey League). With HC Plzeň senior men's team, Psenicka had two goals through 16 games while with the Winterhawks he had one goal and six assists for seven points through 24 games. Psenicka is a defensive defenseman who is physical and eager to make plays.

Pšenička discussed who he is as a player after he was selected by the Mammoth:

"I'm a two-way (defenseman). I think I can do a lot of stuff on both sides of the ice. I'm really trying to get into the rushes up the zone & really do something in the offensive style. But also, I think I'm a really good (defenseman) so I’m trying to be really good both sides.”

This past season, Pšenička turned to develop the defensive side of his game after focusing on the offensive side.