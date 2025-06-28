Day 2 of the NHL Draft is Underway

Stay tuned for coverage from Day 2 of the NHL Draft

By Catherine Bogart
The NHL Draft continues on with Day 2 and Rounds 2-7. On Day 1, Utah selected Caleb Desnoyers with the fourth-overall pick. Today, Utah has the following picks:

  • Second Round: 46th overall - Max Pšenička
  • Third Round: 78th overall - Stepan Hoch
  • Fourth Round: 110th overall
  • Fifth Round: 142nd overall
  • Sixth Round: 174th overall

This notebook will be updated throughout the day with information, interviews, social media posts, and more. Stay locked in for all of your Mammoth content!

Utah Selects Defensman Max Pšenička with 46th Overall Selection

With the 46th overall selection, Utah selected defenseman Max Pšenička. The 18-year-old is from Praha, Czechia and spent last season playing for the HC Plzeň organization at the U20 and senior men's levels in Czechia, and the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL (Western Hockey League). With HC Plzeň senior men's team, Psenicka had two goals through 16 games while with the Winterhawks he had one goal and six assists for seven points through 24 games. Psenicka is a defensive defenseman who is physical and eager to make plays.

Pšenička discussed who he is as a player after he was selected by the Mammoth:

"I'm a two-way (defenseman). I think I can do a lot of stuff on both sides of the ice. I'm really trying to get into the rushes up the zone & really do something in the offensive style. But also, I think I'm a really good (defenseman) so I’m trying to be really good both sides.”

This past season, Pšenička turned to develop the defensive side of his game after focusing on the offensive side.

“(Last season) I was mostly more offensive. More two-way, more offensive player, but this season when I played in a men’s league in Czechia I played more of a defensive role as well as in Portland. Probably this season for me was mostly defensive, get better at the defensive zone, playing style, pick-ups and stuff like this. So, for this season, I’m looking more for two-way defense, more offensive playing style.”

The Mammoth Add Stepan Hoch with 78th Overall Pick

With the 78th overall pick, Utah selected forward Stepan Hoch. Hoch hails from České Budějovice, Czechia and spent last season playing at different levels within the Czechia professional hockey league. With HC Motor České Budějovice’s senior men’s team, he played 23 games and had three points (1G, 2A). At the U20 level with the same organization, Hoch had 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points through 30 games.

Day 1 at the NHL Draft

On Day 1 of the NHL Draft, Utah selected forward Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats. Desnoyers won the 2025 QMJHL Championship with the Wildcats this season. He had nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points through 19 games. His 21 assists led the playoffs and he received the Guy Lafleur Trophy, which is given to QMJHL post-season MVP. He also was a member of Canada's gold-medal team at the 2024 Ivan Hlinka Cup and the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.

Desnoyers played 56 regular season games and 19 playoff games for the Wildcats this season. Through the regular season, he contributed 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 total points. Desnoyers has a familiar face to turn to within the organization as he was teammates with 2024 4th Round pick, Gabe Smith in Moncton.

