Get to Know: JJ Peterka

Learn more about the 23-year-old forward acquired by the Mammoth via trade

Peterka
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this new series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players and who they are on and off the ice!

In a late-night trade on June 25, the Utah Mammoth bolstered their forward group with a young, skilled player, J.J. Peterka. In addition to the trade, Peterka signed a five-year contract with Utah. Let’s get to know more about the newest addition to the Mammoth in this edition of Get to Know!

The Basics

JJ (John-Jason) Peterka is a 23-year-old forward from Munich, Germany. The left-handed shot stands at 6-foot and is 189 pounds. Peterka was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the Second Round (34th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He is the son of Dennis and Natalie and the oldest of three kids. Peterka has a younger sister, Tiffany, and younger brother, Jack. Peterka has always loved sports and he played hockey, soccer, and was a short-track speed skater growing up.

NHL Experience

Peterka made his NHL debut on Dec. 29, 2021, in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils, and played two games during the 2021-22 season. His first NHL goal was on Oct. 13, 2022, when the Sabres opened their season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka went on to record points in his first four consecutive games of the 2022-23 season (2G, 2A).

Through three full seasons of NHL experience, Peterka has played 238 NHL games and has 150 career points (67 G, 83 A). Last season, the forward took big steps with his offensive production setting new career-highs in assists (41), points (68), power play goals (6), power play assists (12), and power play points (18). He was one goal away from tying his career-high (28); however, Peterka played five less games last season.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Peterka was a key part of the Sabres offense. His 27 goals were third on the team, his 41 assists were second, and his 68 points were tied for second-most. Peterka was also a significant part of Buffalo’s power play. His six power play goals and 18 power play points were both third on the Sabres. Peterka also recorded his first NHL hat trick last season on Jan. 28 against the Boston Bruins. At only 23-years-old, Peterka is just at the start of his NHL career, and he’s impressed through the first stretch.

International Experience

Like several Mammoth players, Peterka has plenty of international hockey experience under his belt. Peterka represented Germany at the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships and participated in three Men’s Worlds Championships (2021, 2023, 2024).

In 2023, Peterka’s strong Men’s Worlds performance helped Germany capture a silver medal, the country’s first medal at the tournament since 1953. He was named the tournament’s Best Forward after scoring six goals and contributing 12 points in 10 games.

Who is JJ Peterka?

According to Peterka himself, his “personality is a little spicy.”

As a guy who loves fashion, Utah supporters can look forward to Peterka bringing style to his arrival photos. With the Sabres, Peterka participated in a series of fun, player personality videos which bodes well for his future mini mic appearances.

Why #77?

Peterka discussed why he wears #77 to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic:

“I kind of like always liked it just how it looks. When you put a mirror down there it says JJ which is kind of nice. That’s kind of how I got there. I was wearing 10 for juniors and then I switched to 33. When I was younger, I played with the older guys and that was just the number they gave me. I kind of liked it so I kept it. Then when I turned pro, a goalie had the number, so I had to switch and went with 77.”

