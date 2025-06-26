Get to Know: JJ Peterka

NHL Experience

Peterka made his NHL debut on Dec. 29, 2021, in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils, and played two games during the 2021-22 season. His first NHL goal was on Oct. 13, 2022, when the Sabres opened their season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka went on to record points in his first four consecutive games of the 2022-23 season (2G, 2A).

Through three full seasons of NHL experience, Peterka has played 238 NHL games and has 150 career points (67 G, 83 A). Last season, the forward took big steps with his offensive production setting new career-highs in assists (41), points (68), power play goals (6), power play assists (12), and power play points (18). He was one goal away from tying his career-high (28); however, Peterka played five less games last season.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Peterka was a key part of the Sabres offense. His 27 goals were third on the team, his 41 assists were second, and his 68 points were tied for second-most. Peterka was also a significant part of Buffalo’s power play. His six power play goals and 18 power play points were both third on the Sabres. Peterka also recorded his first NHL hat trick last season on Jan. 28 against the Boston Bruins. At only 23-years-old, Peterka is just at the start of his NHL career, and he’s impressed through the first stretch.