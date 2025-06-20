Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Preseason home opener at Delta Center scheduled for Thursday, October 2

2568x1444
By Press Release

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their 2025 preseason schedule, which features seven games – two home, four away, and one neutral site.

Utah’s 2025 preseason schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept. 21 with a split squad matchup of two away games against the Colorado Avalanche with times and locations to be announced at a later date. The Mammoth will then play road games against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday, Sept. 22 and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25. The franchise will play a neutral site game against the Los Angeles Kings at Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Utah will conclude their preseason schedule with consecutive home games that will be the first scheduled events at Delta Center following the arena’s renovations. On Thursday, Oct. 2 they will play the Los Angeles Kings and on Saturday, Oct 4, they will host the San Jose Sharks.

The team’s complete 2025 preseason schedule is below:

2025 Preseason Schedule

DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
Sunday, Sept. 21
@ Colorado Avalanche*
TBD
@ Colorado Avalanche*
TBD
Monday, Sept 22
@ Anaheim Ducks
8:00 PM
Thursday, Sept. 25
@ Vegas Golden Knights
8:00 PM
Tuesday, Sept. 30

vs Los Angeles Kings^

7:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 2

vs Los Angeles Kings

7:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 4

vs San Jose Sharks

7:00 PM

All times are mountain time.

* Split Squad

^ Game to be played at Idaho Central Arena in Boise

News Feed

Year in Review: February

Utah to Hold Prospect Development Camp from June 29 - July 3

Utah Mammoth to Play Preseason Game Against LA Kings in Boise

Year in Review: January

Year in Review: December

Year in Review: November

Utah Signs Ben McCartney to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Year in Review: October

Keller Named as a Finalist for IIHF Men's Player of the Year Award

Year in Review: September

SEG Media Debuts the NashCast Podcast | RELEASE 6.3.25

NHL Scouting Combine Underway

Smith Joins Mammoth After Strong Season

Utah Signs Forward Gabe Smith to Entry-Level Contract

SEG Partners with Fanatics to Transform Shopping Experiences

DeSimone Brings Depth to Roster

Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to One-Year Contract

Bill Armstrong Discusses Simashev, But Signings