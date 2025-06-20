Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their 2025 preseason schedule, which features seven games – two home, four away, and one neutral site.

Utah’s 2025 preseason schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept. 21 with a split squad matchup of two away games against the Colorado Avalanche with times and locations to be announced at a later date. The Mammoth will then play road games against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday, Sept. 22 and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25. The franchise will play a neutral site game against the Los Angeles Kings at Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Utah will conclude their preseason schedule with consecutive home games that will be the first scheduled events at Delta Center following the arena’s renovations. On Thursday, Oct. 2 they will play the Los Angeles Kings and on Saturday, Oct 4, they will host the San Jose Sharks.

The team’s complete 2025 preseason schedule is below: