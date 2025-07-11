McBain Excited to Continue in Utah

McBain is a part of a young core of forwards along with Clayton Keller, JJ Peterka, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley that the team is building around. With most of that group now secured to be in Utah for the foreseeable future it will allow the group to continue growing into what could become the first playoff team in Mammoth history.

“I’ve built a lot of special relationships with the guys on the team,” McBain reflected. “Some of my best buddies now. It’s kind of cool, you’ve been able to see guys grow individually but also as a group. Some of the additions that the management have been able to make have been great and you can really see the progression of our team and kind of where we want to go.”

McBain was one of six players who played all 82 games last season for the Mammoth. His 13 goals and 27 points were new career-highs. He is also one of just six players in the NHL to record 250+ hits and score 10+ goals last season. Moving forward, McBain is focused on improving his game and continuing to improve no matter what.

“Over the years I’ve established myself into a role,” McBain explained. “It’s something that personally I would love to see myself become the best player I can be. I don’t know what role that ends up being, but I don’t think really anything changes. I still want to go into camp, have a really good camp, and show the guys that I’ve worked hard this summer and show them what I’ve been working on. I think you still get to earn your spot and earn everything you get, so the mindset doesn’t really change. I’m just looking to go in there and have a really good year, help the guys.

“I want to continue to become all around, a really good 200-foot player that impacts the game on all sides of the puck,” McBain also shared on his goals. “Obviously points are great, and I would love to see more offensive production going forward but it’s really just kind of rounding out my game.”

For McBain, remaining in Utah, a place he loves, and continuing to play with his teammates who he’s gotten close to over the years, has made this new contract a special chapter in his career.

“It’s a place that I love living (in) and I love playing there,” McBain said of playing in Utah. “The fans have been amazing so the fact that I was able to sign again, with term, and be there for a while is something that I really loved. It’s very special for me.”