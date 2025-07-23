Utah Mammoth’s Future Home Is Closer Than Ever

The timeline is quite impressive: Utah’s first NHL team comes to be in April 2024, the team updates the Olympic Oval to house a temporary practice facility throughout the summer, and the future home of the permanent team facility is acquired on Aug. 1, 2024. Less than a year later, after months of construction and hard work, the Utah Mammoth Training and Practice Facility is well underway.

In early April, the structural phase of construction wrapped up and the team, management, coaches, staff, and media got a first look at the progress.

Throughout the summer, construction has continued. The facility is set to open this fall just in time for the Mammoth’s training camp. The organization has bought into hockey in the Beehive State and that includes creating a state-of-the-art facility that allows Mammoth players the support they need in their careers on and off the ice. It also means creating a space that the community can enjoy as well.

“This is the place where we’re going to inspire the next generation of kids in Utah to play the game of hockey,” President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong shared in April. “This is where we’re going to put down all of the habits and the identity of this team for the future as we pursue a Stanley Cup for Utah.”

After the construction wraps on the team spaces, the focus will shift to creating places within the facility to support youth hockey playing at South Town. Having the community share this space with the team aligns with the ‘Community Obsessed’ Smith Entertainment Group principle.

“Everything is about unity for us and bringing our state together and the people together,” Smith Entertainment Group co-founder Ashley Smith explained in April. “I just imagine the small moments that are going to happen in this space … we get to watch and be a part of (this) and the community gets to be a part of it and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Stay tuned for more updates on South Town and the Utah Mammoth Training and Practice Facility throughout the summer!