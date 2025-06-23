Utah Mammoth to Participate in 2025 Rookie Showcase

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced that the team will participate in the 2025 Rookie Showcase. The tournament is being hosted by the Colorado Avalanche and will take place from Sept. 12-14 at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The three-day tournament will feature the top prospects from the Mammoth, Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights, with Utah playing one game each against both Colorado and Vegas. Further information including rosters will be announced at a later date.

The Mammoth’s 2025 Rookie Showcase schedule is below: