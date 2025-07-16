Home Dates to Know: 2025-26 Season

1. Utah Mammoth Home Opener – Oct. 15 – vs. Calgary Flames

This is an obvious choice, but the Mammoth’s home opener is a game you do not want to miss. Although it’s the fourth game of the season, it’ll be the first regular season game in the renovated Delta Center with the team’s new forever-identity on display. This game also kicks off a four-game homestand as Utah will host the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche following the Flames.

2. Rocky Mountain Rivalry – Oct. 21 and Feb. 25 – vs. Colorado Avalanche

It’s always a fun matchup when the Colorado Avalanche are in town. It’s extra special with the developing rivalry between the two Rocky Mountain teams. The Avalanche are in town twice – Oct. 21 and Feb. 25 – don’t miss out on the fun!

3. Friendly Faces – Nov. 12 – vs. Buffalo Sabres

Nov. 12 marks the return of Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan to Delta Center and is a chance for JJ Peterka to face his former team in his new home. This is also the second game in nine days between the Mammoth and Sabres. Both teams will fight for bragging rights and Utah will look to get the advantage with a win at home against Buffalo.

4. Rolling the Dice, Twice – Nov. 20 and Nov. 24 – vs. Vegas Golden Knights

It’s rare to face a team twice within a week; however, the Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights will play two games in five days at Delta Center. Vegas is expected to be a top team in the Western Conference, so pack the stands for the Mammoth to give Utah home-ice advantage.

5. Cup Champs Return – Dec. 10 – vs. Florida Panthers

The defending Stanley Cup Champions make their way to Utah on Dec. 10 and there’s a little extra on the line for two new free agency acquisitions. Both defenseman Nate Schmidt and goaltender Vitek Vanecek played for the Florida Panthers last season so the Mammoth will look to secure two points at home for their new teammates.

6. Final Home Game in 2025 – Dec. 29 – vs. Nashville Predators

To wrap up the first full year of NHL hockey in Utah, the Mammoth will play their final game of 2025 at home against the Nashville Predators. Dec. 29 is also the first game back from the winter holiday break and Utah’s last game at Delta Center until Jan. 7. As if that wasn’t reason enough, this is a Central Division matchup and a big two points are on the line. Come out one final time in 2025 to root on the Mammoth!

7. Home for the Long Haul – Jan. 7-21 – Seven-Game Homestand

Utah’s longest homestand of the season is two-weeks long from Jan. 7 through Jan. 21. During that time, the Mammoth will host the Ottawa Senators (Jan. 7), St. Louis Blues (Jan. 9), Columbus Blue Jackets (Jan. 11), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 13), Dallas Stars (Jan. 15), Seattle Kraken (Jan. 17), and Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 21). With a mix of Eastern and Western conference teams, and a pair of weekend games, this is a great chance to beat the winter blues with some Mammoth hockey!

8. February Four – Feb. 2-27 – Four Straight Games At Home

Utah only has four games in February due to the Olympic break, but lucky for Mammoth supporters, all four contests are at home! Before the break, Utah will host the Vancouver Canucks (Feb. 2) and Detroit Red Wings (Feb. 4). Following the break, the Colorado Avalanche (Feb. 25) and Minnesota Wild (Feb. 27) come to town.

9. Weekends at Delta Center – March 2026 – Four Weekend Home Games

When it comes to March, four of the team’s seven home games are over the weekend: Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Mar. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Mar. 20 vs. the Anaheim Ducks, and Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. the Los Angeles Kings. With only five home games in April, March is a great time to get to Delta Center before the regular season wraps up!

10. The Great 8 - Mar. 26 - vs. Washington Capitals

For the first time in Utah Mammoth history, the team will host the NHL’s leading goal scorer at Delta Center. Alexander Ovechkin returns to Utah for the first time since breaking the league’s scoring record on Apr. 6, 2025. The Capitals are coming off a strong season where they were a top team in the Eastern Conference. This is an opportunity for the Mammoth to secure two points and beat a team captained by ‘The Great 8’ in front of a home crowd.

11. Central Division Showdown – April 2026 – Three Divisional Matchups

In April as teams are fighting for playoff spots and positioning, the Utah Mammoth host three different Central Division opponents: the Nashville Predators (Apr. 9), the Winnipeg Jets (Apr. 14), and the St. Louis Blues (Apr. 16). If last season is any indication, these games will play an important role in determining the 2026 postseason. Expect some competitive, exciting games at Delta Center in April, especially when the Predators, Jets, and Blues are in town.

12. Season Finale – Apr. 16 – vs. St. Louis Blues

The Utah Mammoth will wrap up the 2025-26 season at home against the St. Louis Blues and the team will look to end the year on a high note (pun intended). In addition, this game may finalize the 2026 playoff matchups, so this will be a very competitive game. Come support the Mammoth for the final time in the regular season against a divisional rival!