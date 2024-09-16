GM Jim Nill says Stars are ahead of last season

Nill: There are always going to be changes, so you are going to be a different team; whether it’s Joe Pavelski’s retirement or changes with personnel because of contracts or injuries or simply changes happen. But I think we filled in very well with the money that we had, and I think our team now is ahead of the team that started last season. Between the younger players getting a year older and then having a good group of younger players trying to make the team, I really do believe we are better there. You look at what Thomas Harley did last season, and that’s what we want to see more of. He was a question mark coming into camp, and he showed he’s a top four defenseman. Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, we weren’t really sure how they fit, and they both excelled in the American League. You definitely have losses, especially with Pavelski, but there is an opportunity for someone else to fill that role both on and off the ice.