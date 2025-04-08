Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Vancouver

2425 GDG 04.08 vs VAN
By Stars Staff
When: Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Chicken Tenders by Spring Chicken

50/50 Beneficiary: Vickery Meadow Learning Center

Promotional Night: Wyatt Johnston Bobblehead Night

Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
50-22-5 (28-8-2 Home)
35-29-13 (19-14-6 Away)
Rank
105 Points (2nd in Central)
83 Points (5th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.0% (51-for-232)
22.6% (47-for-208)
Penalty Kill
84.4% (179-for-212)
83.3% (175-for-210)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas won their previous two meetings against Vancouver: Defeating the Canucks with a 5-3 win on Jan. 31 in Dallas and earning a 4-1 win against Vancouver on March 9 in Vancouver. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars are 50-22-5 while the Canucks are 35-29-13. A Stars victory on Tuesday would give Dallas a series sweep against Vancouver for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
  • Dallas is 100-75-29 all-time vs. Vancouver, including a 55-33-14 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last four consecutive games against the Canucks dating back to Dec. 21, 2023. Dallas has also earned points in five of their last seven games played against Vancouver at American Airlines Center (3-2-2) dating back to March 17, 2019.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Tuesday's matchup riding an eight-game point streak against the Canucks, earning 12 points (7-5—12) during that span. In 20 career games vs. Vancouver, Rantanen has tallied 31 points (15-16—31), earning points in all but three games. His 1.55 points per game average ranks fifth in the league among active skaters who have played Vancouver at least 10 times in their career.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Tuesday's contest riding a three-game point streak against the Canucks, earning seven points (4-3—7) during that span. In all, Hintz has registered 11 points (7-4—11) in 13 career games against Vancouver.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (7-5—12, 8 GP)

Jamie Benn (17-19—36, 43 GP)

Mikael Granlund (4-4—8, 6 GP)

Mikael Granlund (10-22—32, 34 GP)

Jason Robertson (4-4—8, 4 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (15-16—31, 20 GP)

Roope Hintz (4-3—7, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 47 GP)


Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley set a career high with his 16th goal of the season in Dallas’ last game on April 6 against the Wild. He now has 26 points (9-17—26) in his last 27 games played dating back to Jan. 31, which is tied for fourth on Dallas’ roster during that span. Harley’s 26 points (9-17—26) since Jan. 31 were also the third-most during that span among all NHL defensemen entering play Monday. In all, Harley has totaled 49 points (16-33—49) in 75 regular-season games this season. His 16 goals this season were tied for the fourth-most among all NHL defensemen this season entering play Monday and were also tied for the sixth-most by a Stars defenseman in a single season in franchise history. In his career against Vancouver, Harley has totaled four points (2-2—4) in seven games.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser has five points (2-3—5) in his last five games. He leads Vancouver skaters in goals (25) while sitting second in points (49) and sixth in assists (24). Over his last 10 games played, Boeser has tallied 11 points (7-4—11). Of his 49 points (25-24—49) this season, 33 points (16-17—33) have come against non-division opponents. In his career against Dallas, Boeser has registered 14 points (4-10—14) in 17 games.

First Shift 🏒

Duchene has been a perfect fit in Dallas.

The veteran center loves the flow of Texas and also loves how his team plays. And, in a lot of ways, he’s been one of the biggest reasons for this team’s success.

“He’s been critical for us all year,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

The 34-year-old center leads Dallas in scoring this season with 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 77 games. He’s found a way to be an impact player no matter what has happened and is one of just four Stars to play in all 77 games. He lost both his linemates earlier in the season as Tyler Seguin went out with hip surgery in early December and Mason Marchment missed a little over a month with a facial injury. But Duchene adjusted. He is just sixth on the team in power play time on ice per game at 2:29 but leads the team in power play points at 26. He is one of the best bargains in the league on a one-year contract at $3 million, and he shows up for every game.

“I think in the first half of the year, he was definitely our MVP,” DeBoer said. “The second half of last year, I thought he slumped a little bit. This year, I think he’s been really consistent. Every time you roll him out there, he’s creating offense, he’s been really good defensively. No matter who I play him with, he does a good job.”

Duchene’s veteran experience has helped him a great deal. This is his fifth NHL team and he has played in the past with both Granlund and Rantanen, which has helped the two newcomers adjust. Meanwhile, he has been smooth in handling challenges because he has been through a few in his career.

“He’s a great linemate,” said Marchment, who has been clicking with Duchene in recent games. “He talks a lot, and I think that’s great for our line. He’s just a leader. He’s a guy you want to follow.”

Evgenii Dadonov took a perfect pass from Duchene (who has a career-high 50 assists this season) on a recent power play goal and said it’s not surprising.

“He’s such a great passer,” Dadonov said. “He knows where you are and he finds you, so you need to be ready.”

Duchene said he has enjoyed the process in his second season. He had some key moments in the playoffs last season but finished with just 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 19 postseason games. So he worked hard over the summer to be more consistent. Since Jan. 1, he is eighth in the league in scoring at 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games, and that’s been a key reason the Stars have the best record in the league in that span at 28-9-4.

That said, they are coming off two disappointing games, and that means they are looking to players like Duchene to lead as they enter the final five games of the regular season.

“You’re going to go through peaks and valleys in a season, and we understand that,” Duchene said. “The amount of adversity we’ve had here in my two years hasn’t been very little. I think going through this could be a good thing. We’re kind of going through that – the guys are working through it, the coaches are working through it. We need to do that.”

Key Numbers 🔢

33.2

Since March 1, Dallas has allowed the most shots on goal per game at 33.2. However, the Stars are 12-3-3 in that span.

12

Stars forward Rantanen has 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) during an 8-game scoring streak against Vancouver.

27.0

Vancouver ranks second in the NHL with 27.0 hits per game. Dallas ranks 31st with 15.0.

He Said It 📢

“We pretty much need to run the table here to take first in the division or have a chance. Hopefully, we get some help, but we can only worry about what we can control.”

-Stars center Duchene on what needs to happen for the Stars to catch Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 10
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 12
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Detroit Red Wings
April 14
6:00 PM CT
Little Caesars Arena

