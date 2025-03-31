Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

With a victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the Dallas Stars have clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars are headed to the postseason for a fourth straight year, 20th time since relocating to Dallas in 1993-94 and 37th time in franchise history.
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Saturday, April 19 with tickets scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 11
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, April 19, but no date has been set for Game 1 of the Stars' First Round series. The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, KIA and 7-Eleven.
Dallas Stars 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff suites will be available for booking beginning Wednesday, April 9. Single game tickets for all home games in each round of the 2025 playoffs go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m CT at DallasStars.com.
Fans that download - or currently have the Official Dallas Stars Mobile App - will have access to an exclusive presale for Stars 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff single-game tickets beginning Wednesday, April 9. Fans must have push notifications turned on within the app to take advantage of this special offer. Fans can also sign up for free Stars Insider emails at DallasStars.com/Insider to qualify for an exclusive presale opportunity for 2025 playoff tickets beginning Thursday, April 10.
As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, Party On PNC Plaza, watch parties and other events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.