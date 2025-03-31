Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fans that download - or currently have the Official Dallas Stars Mobile App - will have access to an exclusive presale for Stars 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff single-game tickets beginning Wednesday, April 9. Fans must have push notifications turned on within the app to take advantage of this special offer. Fans can also sign up for free Stars Insider emails at DallasStars.com/Insider to qualify for an exclusive presale opportunity for 2025 playoff tickets beginning Thursday, April 10.