Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

First Shift 🏒

Rantanen is fitting right in on the Stars.

Acquired on March 7 from the Carolina Hurricanes, Rantanen has played 12 games with the Stars, and the challenges have been noticeable. Rantanen, 28, has seen his time on ice drop about four minutes per game from what he was used to when he was with the Colorado Avalanche. And yet, he hasn’t seen any drop in production of effectiveness, as he has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and is plus-4.

“It’s an adjustment, but I think he was doing the same in Carolina,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s very few places in the league where they dole out ice time like they do in Colorado.”

Rantanen averaged 19:49 in his 13 games with Carolina, but that did seem to affect his play. He had 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points, and it was clear things weren’t working – thus the trade to Dallas. So, what’s different about the Stars?

“It’s different, but I think it’s a good thing as a team that you have four really good lines that you can all play,” Rantanen said. “I think you save energy for the playoffs.”

The Stars have done the same thing with Benn, Joe Pavelski and Duchene over the years, and all have seen an increase in scoring and efficiency. The system allows players to have fresher legs and more energy throughout the season, and the offensive numbers don’t lag at all.

“This is kind of the norm, and everyone has done it,” DeBoer said. “[Jamie] Benn has done it, it didn’t affect his numbers. [Matt] Duchene has done it, it didn’t affect his numbers. If anything, those guys have had great years with it.”

In 49 games with Colorado this season, Rantanen was averaging 22:30 per game and putting up 2.76 shots on goal per game. In 12 games with the Stars, he is averaging 18:33 and putting up 2.08 shots on goal per game.

That’s a pretty good sign that things are going well.

“It’s step by step – systems and getting used to playing with instinct, it comes with time,” Rantanen said. “The faster it clicks, the better for the team and myself. I think it feels more comfortable after every game.”

Rantanen is playing on a line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, who have been among the NHL’s leading scorers since Jan. 1. But he also has bounced around the lineup at times and was used on a fourth line for a couple of shifts in Seattle when DeBoer decided to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Rantanen said he enjoyed the experiment.

“There are a lot of good players on the fourth line, so whoever you go out with it’s going to be good,” he said.

He added that he likes the way his new team plays. Yes, he has to adjust to fewer minutes, but he also knows that could be good for everyone.

“I remember in Colorado, the year we won (the Cup), we averaged around 20 because we were rolling more that year,” he said of the top line for the Avalanche. “It tells that the team is really deep.”