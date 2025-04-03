Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Nashville

2425 GDG 4.3 vs NSH
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Zavala's BBQ

50/50 Beneficiary: Mosaic Family Services

Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
49-21-4 (27-7-2 Home)
27-40-8 (9-24-5 Away)
Rank
102 Points (2nd in Central)
62 Points (7th in Central)
Power Play
22.5% (50-for-222)
21.2% (44-for-208)
Penalty Kill
84.7% (172-for-203)
80.5% (178-for-221)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
2-7-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators Thursday night for the third time this season. The series is currently split between the two teams: The Stars defeated the Predators with a 4-3 win on Oct. 10. Dallas fell short to Nashville with a 4-1 loss on Dec. 12. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 49-21-4 while the Predators are 27-40-8. The teams face each other once more this season on April 16 in Nashville.
  • Dallas is 58-40-12 all-time vs. Nashville, including a 34-16-4 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned wins in seven of their last 10 games against the Predators (7-3-0) dating back to Oct. 13, 2022.
  • Forward Mikael Granlund enters Thursday's matchup riding a four-game point streak against the Predators, earning seven points (4-3—7) during that span. Granlund has put up 26 points (11-15—26) in 29 career games vs. Nashville.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has six points (3-3—6) in six games against the Predators as a member of the Stars. In all, Duchene has totaled 37 points (14-23—37) in 40 regular-season games against Nashville. Duchene’s 37 career points rank ninth among active NHL skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikael Granlund (4-3—7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-27—43, 67 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-23—37, 40 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-20—31, 27 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-16—28, 45 GP)


Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has scored in each of the last five games that he has played, matching his career high that he previously set earlier this year from Feb. 28 to March 8. If he were to score again on Thursday, it would give him goals in six consecutive games for the first time in his career. Johnston’s five-game goal streak is the longest active such streak in the NHL. If he extends his streak on Thursday, he would become the eighth skater this season to score in at least six consecutive games. In his career against Nashville, he has earned seven points (4-3—7) in 10 games.

Predators forward Filip Forsberg has earned nine points (4-5—9) over his last nine games. Forsberg leads the team in goals (29), assists (39) and points (68). He is two points shy of reaching 70 points this season, which would be the third time in his career with 70 plus points in a single season. Forsberg leads all active Swedish born players in goals (316), while ranking fifth in points (673) and sixth in assists (357). In his career against Dallas, Forsberg has tallied 30 points (16-14—30) in 44 games.

First Shift 🏒

Rantanen is fitting right in on the Stars.

Acquired on March 7 from the Carolina Hurricanes, Rantanen has played 12 games with the Stars, and the challenges have been noticeable. Rantanen, 28, has seen his time on ice drop about four minutes per game from what he was used to when he was with the Colorado Avalanche. And yet, he hasn’t seen any drop in production of effectiveness, as he has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and is plus-4.

“It’s an adjustment, but I think he was doing the same in Carolina,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s very few places in the league where they dole out ice time like they do in Colorado.”

Rantanen averaged 19:49 in his 13 games with Carolina, but that did seem to affect his play. He had 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points, and it was clear things weren’t working – thus the trade to Dallas. So, what’s different about the Stars?

“It’s different, but I think it’s a good thing as a team that you have four really good lines that you can all play,” Rantanen said. “I think you save energy for the playoffs.”

The Stars have done the same thing with Benn, Joe Pavelski and Duchene over the years, and all have seen an increase in scoring and efficiency. The system allows players to have fresher legs and more energy throughout the season, and the offensive numbers don’t lag at all.

“This is kind of the norm, and everyone has done it,” DeBoer said. “[Jamie] Benn has done it, it didn’t affect his numbers. [Matt] Duchene has done it, it didn’t affect his numbers. If anything, those guys have had great years with it.”

In 49 games with Colorado this season, Rantanen was averaging 22:30 per game and putting up 2.76 shots on goal per game. In 12 games with the Stars, he is averaging 18:33 and putting up 2.08 shots on goal per game.

That’s a pretty good sign that things are going well.

“It’s step by step – systems and getting used to playing with instinct, it comes with time,” Rantanen said. “The faster it clicks, the better for the team and myself. I think it feels more comfortable after every game.”

Rantanen is playing on a line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, who have been among the NHL’s leading scorers since Jan. 1. But he also has bounced around the lineup at times and was used on a fourth line for a couple of shifts in Seattle when DeBoer decided to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Rantanen said he enjoyed the experiment.

“There are a lot of good players on the fourth line, so whoever you go out with it’s going to be good,” he said.

He added that he likes the way his new team plays. Yes, he has to adjust to fewer minutes, but he also knows that could be good for everyone.

“I remember in Colorado, the year we won (the Cup), we averaged around 20 because we were rolling more that year,” he said of the top line for the Avalanche. “It tells that the team is really deep.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.52

Nashville averages 2.52 goals per game, ranking last in the NHL in team scoring. The Predators were 10th last season at 3.24 goals per game.

14.0

Nashville ranks 29th in blocked shots at 14.0 per game. Dallas ranks 28th at 14.1.

5

According to NHL stats, Dallas is last in goals by slapshots on the year at 5.

He Said It 📢

“Miro has just started skating, so he’s obviously further away than Tyler. Tyler is out with us, but still has some big hurdles to clear, including contact. I don’t know. I wish I could tell you. I’m hopeful. In a perfect world, they’re both back for the start of the playoffs, but there is a possibility that either or both won’t be. That’s just real.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked about the recovery progress of injured players Miro Heiskanen and Seguin

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 5
2:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Minnesota Wild
April 7
2:00 PM CT
Xcel Energy Center
April 8
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

