Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week the week ending March 30.
The 28-year-old Finn has produced 27-37—64 through 67 total appearances in 2024-25, marking his fourth consecutive season with at least 60 points
Hintz contributed multiple points in each of his four contests, finishing second in the League with 2-7—9 as the Stars (48-21-4, 100 points) clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to March 22. He compiled five assists over his first two appearances, picking up two helpers in a 3-0 triumph against the Minnesota Wild March 24 and three apples (all in the second period as part of Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick) in a 4-3 win versus the Edmonton Oilers March 26.
Hintz followed that with 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings, a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames March 27 and a 5-1 decision against the Seattle Kraken March 29 (featuring his 200th career assist as well as his seventh game-winning goal of the campaign).
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were named the First and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.