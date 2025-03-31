Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Hintz contributed multiple points in each of his four contests, finishing second in the League with 2-7—9 as the Stars (48-21-4, 100 points) clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to March 22. He compiled five assists over his first two appearances, picking up two helpers in a 3-0 triumph against the Minnesota Wild March 24 and three apples (all in the second period as part of Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick) in a 4-3 win versus the Edmonton Oilers March 26.