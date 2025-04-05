Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Pittsburgh

2425 GDG 4.5.25 vs PIT
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Saturday, April 5 at 2:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 12:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Bonanno Brothers Pizza

50/50 Beneficiary: Mosaic Family Services

Dallas Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record
50-21-4 (28-7-2 Home)
30-34-12 (11-20-7 Away)
Rank
104 Points (2nd in Central)
72 Points (7th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.1% (50-for-226)
24.6% (50-for-203)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (174-for-205)
77.8% (158-for-203)
Last 10 Games
8-0-2
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon for the second and final time this season. The Stars defeated the Penguins with a 7-1 win on Nov. 11 in Pittsburgh. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 50-21-4 while the Penguins are 30-34-12.
  • Dallas is 70-71-14 all-time vs. Pittsburgh, including a 46-24-8 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last four consecutive games against Penguins dating back to March 23, 2023. Dallas has also earned points in eight of their last 10 games at American Airlines Center vs. Pittsburgh (8-2-0).
  • Captain Jamie Benn enters Saturday's contest riding a four-game point streak against the Penguins, scoring three goals and adding two assists in those games. In all, Benn has 17 points (8-9—17) in 25 career games vs. Pittsburgh.
  • Forward Mason Marchment has five points (1-4—5) in five career games against the Penguins. His five points were all recorded in Dallas’ last game vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 11, his second highest point total tallied in a single game in his career (most: 6 at CBJ, Jan. 31, 2022).

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (3-2—5, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-8—18, 26 GP) 
Mikael Granlund (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-9—17, 25 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-6—16, 32 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (5-11—16, 14 GP)


Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson has earned nine points (4-5—9) over his last five games, including four multi-point performances. Since Jan. 1 Robertson has earned 49 points (24-25—49) in 39 games which ranks fifth among NHL skaters over that span. Robertson leads Dallas in goals (33) and is tied for second in points (77) and third in assists (44). He is three points shy of his second consecutive season with 80 or more points. In his career against Pittsburgh, Robertson has nine points (1-8—9) in six games played. His 1.50 points per game against the Penguins is tied for the second-highest rate in the NHL amongst players to have played Pittsburgh at least three times.

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby enters Saturday's matchup riding an 11-game point streak, earning 16 points (8-8—16) in that span. Crosby also has 21 points (9-12—21) in his last 15 games dating back to March 1. Crosby leads the Penguins in assists (55) and points (82) while ranking second in goals (27). He has earned 80 or more points in four straight seasons and has 14 seasons with 80 or more points in his career. In his career against Dallas, Crosby has tallied 22 points (10-12—22) in 24 games.

First Shift 🏒

Marchment is a high-event player.

Since joining the Stars in 2022, he leads the team in both penalties taken and penalties drawn. The lanky winger is in the thick of the fight pretty much every game, a sort of swizzle stick in the middle of a frothy hockey drink. So when he missed more than a month with a fractured orbital bone, the team felt it. And as he has tried to transition back into the speed of play since early February, he has had his ups and downs.

But with two goals and five assists in his past four games, Marchment seems to be right back in the middle of the mix. Playing on a line with Duchene and Granlund, Marchment is back to the player he was in the first quarter of the season.

“He was out for a long time, and it can take a while,” Duchene said. “You can see it all coming together for him now. He’s a very tenacious player when he’s on, and that’s what I’ve seen from him. He’s keeping pucks alive, he’s turning pucks over for us, he’s making those little plays that he’s used to making.”

Duchene calls Marchment the best “F1” in the league, meaning he gets in hard on the forecheck and he creates trouble for opposing defenses. That’s a pretty good skill-set for a top line player, coach Pete DeBoer said.

“He’s the kind of guy you want to play with,” DeBoer said. “The puck is going to go in and he’s going to put pressure on the other team and he’s going to find a way to get it back. That’s what all offensive players want. They don’t want to dump the puck in, they understand it’s a necessity, but he’s a guy who is going to go get it back for them.”

The fact that Marchment is able to do that after recovering from the facial fracture is impressive. He’s wearing a facemask similar to a football helmet, but he said that makes him feel protected. And when you combine that with his size and skill, having that confidence makes a huge difference.

“Sometimes, when you’re out for a couple of months, it can be hard to jump right back in and be where you were,” Marchment said. “For me, I’m just trying to get better every day and get back to where I was. It feels better, for sure.”

Duchene said it’s fun to watch the process.

“When you’re out that long, it can take a minute for it to come back,” Duchene said. “He’s working hard and you can see that he’s making big plays.”

At just the right time, too. Dallas is on a seven-game winning streak and trying to chase down Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division.

“When he’s on, he’s a hard guy to handle out there,” DeBoer said. “He’s noticeable because he’s got a great combination of size and grit and skill. When he’s feeling confident and feeling good about his game, he’s a really effective player.”

Key Numbers 🔢

22

Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games against Dallas. The Stars are one of just four teams that Crosby has not scored at least a point per game in his career (minimum 15 games).

16

Stars forward Rantanen has 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 14 career games against the Penguins.

134

Stars goalie Casey DeSmith played 134 NHL games in eight seasons with the Penguins organization. He is expected to get the start on Saturday. Pittsburgh is the only NHL team DeSmith has yet to face in his NHL career.

He Said It 📢

“He’s vocal in here before each period and before the start of the game. We definitely noticed it. I notice his presence because he’s an outstanding captain – 10 out of 10 - and he’s a great hockey player too. I definitely noticed him missing tonight.”

Stars forward Duchene on captain Benn missing his first regular season game in over four years on Thursday. Benn is listed as doubtful with a lower-body injury for Saturday’s game

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Minnesota Wild
April 6
2:00 PM CT
Xcel Energy Center
April 8
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 10
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

Related Content

4/4/25 Practice: Pete DeBoer

4/4/25 Practice: Wyatt Johnston

NSH@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

NSH at DAL | Recap

NSH@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger

NSH@DAL Postgame: Matt Duchene

NSH@DAL Postgame: Mason Marchment

4/4/25 Practice: Casey DeSmith

Heika’s Take: Stars stick to winning ways, rally in third to rout Predators

Reminiscing with purpose: Drawing parallels, lessons from Stars of days past

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars stick to winning ways, rally in third to rout Predators

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Reminiscing with purpose: Drawing parallels, lessons from Stars of days past

Heika’s Take: Stars outdo Kraken for second straight game, sweep four-game trip

Dallas Stars sign forward Harrison Scott to a one-year entry-level contract

Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

Heika’s Take: Stars clinch playoff berth in impressive blowout win over Kraken

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

Last line of defense: Casey DeSmith putting together impressive run in Stars’ homestretch

Heika’s Take: DeSmith shines bright as opportunistic Stars defeat Flames

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

Heika’s Take: Stars claim “sloppy” win thanks to heroics from Robertson, Oettinger

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Heika’s Take: Oettinger’s clean sheet helps Stars end homestand on strong note

Dallas Stars sign defenseman Trey Taylor to a two-year entry-level contract

Dallas Stars sign forward Ayrton Martino to a two-year entry-level contract