Reminiscing with purpose: Drawing parallels, lessons from Stars of days past

We’re kind of back at that place again, even with the current financial system. Winnipeg is playing fantastic hockey, Colorado is in the midst of its heyday. Vegas is right there every year, too. The fact the Stars had to plow through the Golden Knights and Avalanche in the first two rounds last season is proof of that, and also proof that the lads in Victory Green know what they’re up against. Sure, this team could very well play Colorado in the First Round, Winnipeg in the Second Round and then have Vegas waiting in the Conference Final if they can get there. But if that’s the path, it seems the dressing room is saying, “Let’s go.”