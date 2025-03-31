Dallas Stars sign forward Harrison Scott to a one-year entry-level contract

Prior to his NCAA career, the San Jose, California native played the 2020-21 season with Amarillo in the NAHL and Wenatchee in the BCHL during the 2019-20 season. He was among Amarillo’s leading scorers in the regular season posting 39 points (20-19—39) and helped lead the Bulls to the playoffs where he had five points (3-2—5) in four games. With Wenatchee he added 28 points (15-13—28) in 48 regular season games and helped lead the Wild to the BCHL playoffs.