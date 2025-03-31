FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Harrison Scott to a one-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26. Scott will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Dallas Stars sign forward Harrison Scott to a one-year entry-level contract
The 24-year-old earned was named a 2025 Walter Brown Award Semifinalist
Scott, 24, recently finished his senior season at University of Maine in Orono, Maine where he totaled 35 points (18-17—35) in 38 games and served as the team’s alternate captain. His 18 goals, 17 assists and 35 points were all NCAA career highs, ranking first on his team.
The 6’0”, 190-pound forward played two seasons (2021-22 to 2022-23) for Bentley University and two seasons for the University of Maine (2023-24 to 2024-25), recording 88 points (45-43—88) in 140 NCAA games. He earned several league and team recognitions: He was named a 2025 Walter Brown Award Semifinalist, Hockey East Co-Player of the Week as of Nov. 4, 2024 and Hockey East Player of the Week as of Oct. 21, 2024.
Prior to his NCAA career, the San Jose, California native played the 2020-21 season with Amarillo in the NAHL and Wenatchee in the BCHL during the 2019-20 season. He was among Amarillo’s leading scorers in the regular season posting 39 points (20-19—39) and helped lead the Bulls to the playoffs where he had five points (3-2—5) in four games. With Wenatchee he added 28 points (15-13—28) in 48 regular season games and helped lead the Wild to the BCHL playoffs.