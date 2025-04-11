Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

In 79 games with the Stars this season, Duchene has totaled 81 points (30-51—81) and ranks second on the team in scoring behind Mikko Rantanen. His 51 assists are already a career best, and he is on pace to have the second-highest scoring season of his career. He was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 27, 2024, after totaling six points (3-3—6) in three games. The 2024-25 campaign marks Duchene’s second season with the Stars after signing with the team as a free agent during the summer of 2023. During his tenure with the team, Duchene has totaled 146 points (55-91—146) in 159 regular-season games, ranking second on Dallas’ roster in assists and points during that span and fourth in goals.