Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today that forward Matt Duchene was named the club's nominee for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
This season Duchene launched Duchene’s HockeyTonk in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Cancer Support Community North Texas to support families affected by cancer. For each Dallas Stars home game, he has donated a suite to a family affected by cancer to enjoy with their loved ones, which includes an exclusive meet-and-greet with the forward postgame. Duchene has raised additional funds for Cancer Support Community North Texas by making his suite available for fans to purchase on select nights families from Cancer Support Community North Texas are not in attendance.
“From the first day he arrived in Dallas, Matt and his entire family have been seeking out opportunities to help others in their new hometown,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “His generosity and selflessness are evident in the ways that he’s used his time and resources. We are proud to name him as our King Clancy candidate as he is a tremendous representation of our organization.”
In addition to Duchene’s HockeyTonk, Duchene hosts the Matt Duchene Charity Golf Classic in his hometown of Haliburton, Ontario every summer with proceeds benefitting Haliburton Health Services Foundation. The Matt Duchene Charity Golf Classic has raised over a million dollars since its inception more than 13 years ago, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Haliburton Health Services Foundation to purchase new equipment for the community. Since his NHL debut, Duchene has collaborated with Make-A-Wish, Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation and Compassion International’s Child Sponsorship Program, and for the past six years, the Duchene family has adopted a local family in need of extra support. Duchene has also made financial contributions to multiple organizations in his hometown, including Haliburton Food Bank, Haliburton County Heat Bank, Highland Storm Minor Hockey Association and Haliburton Highlands Secondary School Scholarship Award Fund.
“I feel beyond blessed to do what I love every day, God has blessed my family and I beyond what I would ever even dream to ask for. I’ve always believed that’s it’s my duty to give back and it’s an absolute privilege,” said Duchene. “We are grateful to the Stars for this incredible honor but none of what we do is for recognition, it’s with the sole intent of sharing what the Lord has given us and trying to help those in need in whatever ways we can.”
In 79 games with the Stars this season, Duchene has totaled 81 points (30-51—81) and ranks second on the team in scoring behind Mikko Rantanen. His 51 assists are already a career best, and he is on pace to have the second-highest scoring season of his career. He was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 27, 2024, after totaling six points (3-3—6) in three games. The 2024-25 campaign marks Duchene’s second season with the Stars after signing with the team as a free agent during the summer of 2023. During his tenure with the team, Duchene has totaled 146 points (55-91—146) in 159 regular-season games, ranking second on Dallas’ roster in assists and points during that span and fourth in goals.