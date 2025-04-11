Dallas Stars sign goaltender Arno Tiefensee to entry-level contract

The 22-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with a 9-10-3 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.27 goals-against average in 29 games played

arno_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Arno Tiefensee to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26.

Tiefensee, 22, spent the 2024-25 season with Adler Mannheim in the DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga), posting a 19-10-3 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average in 29 games played. He also appeared in 10 playoff games this year, posting a 4-6-0 record with a .909 SV% and 2.73 GAA. Tiefensee’s win total, save percentage and goals-against average all led Adler Mannheim netminders in the regular season. His goals-against average ranked third while his save percentage and win total ranked fifth in the League.

Over parts of five years in the DEL, the native of Weißwasser, Germany appeared in a total of 85 games, earning a 51-33-0 record with a .910 SV% and 2.37 GAA. In postseason play, he earned a 13-15-0 record in 29 games with a .911 SV% and 2.36 GAA.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound goaltender was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (157th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

