Dallas Stars sign goaltender Arno Tiefensee to entry-level contract

Tiefensee, 22, spent the 2024-25 season with Adler Mannheim in the DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga), posting a 19-10-3 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average in 29 games played. He also appeared in 10 playoff games this year, posting a 4-6-0 record with a .909 SV% and 2.73 GAA. Tiefensee’s win total, save percentage and goals-against average all led Adler Mannheim netminders in the regular season. His goals-against average ranked third while his save percentage and win total ranked fifth in the League.