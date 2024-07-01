Stars sign Matt Dumba to a two-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Matt Dumba to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2025-26 season. The two-year deal is worth $7.5 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $3.75 million.
Dumba, 29, recorded 12 points (4-8—12) in 76 regular-season games with Arizona and Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 campaign. He earned 10 points (4-6—10) in 58 games with the Coyotes and two assists (0-2—2) in 18 games with the Lightning. Overall, he averaged 19:44 time on ice and finished tied for 11th among NHL defensemen with a career-best 202 hits. During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dumba appeared in five games with the Lightning and led the club in hits (25) and shared second in blocked shots (7).
“We’ve seen Matt first-hand for many years in the Central Division and we’re confident he’ll be a tremendous addition to our club,” Nill said. “He’s a right-handed defenseman that will bring physicality to our blueline and has made numerous trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, our team will be bolstered by Matt’s leadership qualities in the locker room and in the community.”
The six-foot, 181-pound blueliner has played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending 10 seasons as a member of the Wild. Among all-time Wild blueliners, he ranks second in goals (79), fourth in points (79-157—236) and fifth in games played (598). He served as an alternate captain for the team during the 2021-22 campaign and was a finalist for the 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy. Dumba was the recipient of the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
In total, Dumba has skated in 674 regular-season games with Minnesota, Arizona and Tampa Bay and has registered 248 points (83-165—248). He has also appeared in 54 career postseason contests with Minnesota and Tampa Bay, recording 15 points (5-10—15).
A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Dumba was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.