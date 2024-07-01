Stars sign Matt Dumba to a two-year contract

The six-foot, 181-pound blueliner has played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending 10 seasons as a member of the Wild. Among all-time Wild blueliners, he ranks second in goals (79), fourth in points (79-157—236) and fifth in games played (598). He served as an alternate captain for the team during the 2021-22 campaign and was a finalist for the 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy. Dumba was the recipient of the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.