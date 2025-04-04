Heika’s Take: Stars stick to winning ways, rally in third to rout Predators

“I think we just have a veteran group, and knowing that games are won all different kinds of ways, and weird stuff is going to happen over the course of the year,” Oettinger said when asked how the Stars continue to rally back late in games. “So, I think for me, just trying to make one or two saves, because I know we can score pretty rapidly. I had some games this year where I’ve let in an extra goal, and we’ve ended up losing by one so just try to keep it close, let these guys do their thing and most nights we’ll get a win.”