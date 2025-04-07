Heika’s Take: Stars can’t hang on to lead in third, lose to Wild in overtime

Dallas took a 1-0 lead in the first period off Robertson’s 34th goal of the season. Robertson took a beautiful pass from Mikko Rantanen and was able to slip a shot past Filip Gustavsson at the 5:51 mark of the first period. But then the offense dried up. Dallas has three power play opportunities but didn’t generate much at all. The man advantage was a problem earlier in the season, but then caught fire and was one of the best in the league. In recent games, it has sputtered.