Stars prospects face new challenge at NHL Prospect Tournament

Dallas will bring a roster that has some new faces in Emil Hemming and Arttu Hyry, as well as some veteran names in Christian Kyrou, Gavin White, Kyle McDonald and Chase Wheatcroft. Maybe the most watched player will be big defenseman Lian Bichsel (6-6, 225), who was taken in the first round in 2022 (18th overall). Bichsel might have the best chance of any of the prospects to play in the NHL this year, but he still is on the first steps of his journey at age 20.