Stars trade Radek Faksa to St. Louis for future considerations

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has traded forward Radek Faksa to St. Louis for future considerations.
Faksa, 30, recorded 19 points (7-12—19) in 74 regular-season games with the Stars in 2023-24. He finished the season ranked fourth on the club in hits (97) and tied for fourth among Stars forwards in blocked shots (42). Additionally, Faksa shared first on the team with four shorthanded points (2-2—4). He appeared in eight games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording one goal (1-0—1).
"I want to thank Radek for everything he's done for this organization," said Nill. "On and off the ice, he's always carried himself with professionalism and class. He's been a big part of our team for a long time, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward."
Selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Faksa registered 200 points (89-111—200) and 356 penalty minutes in 638 career regular-season games with the Stars. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 17, 2015 at Florida and scored a career-high 17 goals during the 2017-18 campaign. The Vitkov, Czech Republic native set several milestones during the 2023-24 regular season, tallying his 100th career assist on Nov. 9, 2023 at Columbus, skating in his 600th career game on Jan. 16 vs. LA and notching his 200th career point on April 3 vs. Edmonton. He also skated in 79 career playoff games for Dallas, posting 20 points (9-11—20).