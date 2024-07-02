Stars trade Radek Faksa to St. Louis for future considerations

Selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Faksa registered 200 points (89-111—200) and 356 penalty minutes in 638 career regular-season games with the Stars. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 17, 2015 at Florida and scored a career-high 17 goals during the 2017-18 campaign. The Vitkov, Czech Republic native set several milestones during the 2023-24 regular season, tallying his 100th career assist on Nov. 9, 2023 at Columbus, skating in his 600th career game on Jan. 16 vs. LA and notching his 200th career point on April 3 vs. Edmonton. He also skated in 79 career playoff games for Dallas, posting 20 points (9-11—20).