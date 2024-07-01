FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The three-year deal is worth $9.75 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $3.25 million.
Stars sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract
The 30-year-old split the 2023-24 season, earning four points in 55 contests with the Ducks and four points in 19 games with the Maple Leafs
Lyubushkin, 30, split the 2023-24 season with Anaheim and Toronto, earning four points (0-4—4) in 55 contests with the Ducks and four points (0-4—4) in 19 games with the Maple Leafs. He concluded the regular season with 176 hits and 168 blocked shots. Lyubushkin also recorded three points (0-3—3) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with Toronto, ranking third on the club in hits (29).
"Ilya brings experience and toughness to our group," said Nill. "He's a big, physical right-shot defenseman who excels on the penalty kill. We're excited to have him under contract for the next three seasons."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has recorded 47 points (5-42—47) and 187 penalty minutes in 353 career regular-season games with Arizona, Toronto, Buffalo and Anaheim. He set career highs in assists (12) and points (2-12—14) and tied his personal best in goals (2) in 68 regular-season games with the Sabres during the 2022-23 campaign. He's appeared in 14 career postseason games (all with Toronto), recording four points (0-4—4).
Undrafted, the Moscow, Russia native signed a one-year contract with Arizona on May 23, 2018.