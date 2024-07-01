Stars sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract

Lyubushkin, 30, split the 2023-24 season with Anaheim and Toronto, earning four points (0-4—4) in 55 contests with the Ducks and four points (0-4—4) in 19 games with the Maple Leafs. He concluded the regular season with 176 hits and 168 blocked shots. Lyubushkin also recorded three points (0-3—3) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with Toronto, ranking third on the club in hits (29).