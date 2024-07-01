Stars sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract

The 30-year-old split the 2023-24 season, earning four points in 55 contests with the Ducks and four points in 19 games with the Maple Leafs

Ilya_signed_070124
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The three-year deal is worth $9.75 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $3.25 million.

Lyubushkin, 30, split the 2023-24 season with Anaheim and Toronto, earning four points (0-4—4) in 55 contests with the Ducks and four points (0-4—4) in 19 games with the Maple Leafs. He concluded the regular season with 176 hits and 168 blocked shots. Lyubushkin also recorded three points (0-3—3) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with Toronto, ranking third on the club in hits (29).

"Ilya brings experience and toughness to our group," said Nill. "He's a big, physical right-shot defenseman who excels on the penalty kill. We're excited to have him under contract for the next three seasons."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has recorded 47 points (5-42—47) and 187 penalty minutes in 353 career regular-season games with Arizona, Toronto, Buffalo and Anaheim. He set career highs in assists (12) and points (2-12—14) and tied his personal best in goals (2) in 68 regular-season games with the Sabres during the 2022-23 campaign. He's appeared in 14 career postseason games (all with Toronto), recording four points (0-4—4).

Undrafted, the Moscow, Russia native signed a one-year contract with Arizona on May 23, 2018.

News Feed

Stars sign Cameron Hughes to a one-year, two-way Contract

Stars sign Matt Dumba to a two-year contract

Stars sign Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract

Stars sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

Stars sign Matt Duchene to a one-year contract

Stars sign Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract

Stars sign Nils Lundkvist to a one-year contract

Stars sign Brendan Smith to a one-year contract

Stars sign Sam Steel to a one-year contract

Stars 2024-25 home opener scheduled for October 12 vs Islanders

Stars announce qualifying offer

Stars announce 2024 development camp roster

Stars conclude Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Stars acquire Max Ellis and 2026 pick from Maple Leafs

The Finn Wins: Stars add Emil Hemming to strong Finnish arsenal 

Stars select Emil Hemming with 29th overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Dynamic duo: How Nill and McDonnell make the most of the NHL Draft

Stars sign Alexander Petrovic to two-year, two-way contract