Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Utah

2425 GDG 4.12 vs UTA
By Stars Staff
When: Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Street Tacos

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Leadership Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Fan Appreciation Night

Dallas Stars
Utah Hockey Club
Record
50-23-6 (28-9-3 Home)
36-30-13 (18-15-5 Away)
Rank
106 Points (2nd in Central)
85 Points (6th in Central)
Power Play
22.8% (54-for-237)
22.8% (51-for-224)
Penalty Kill
83.9% (182-for-217)
80.3% (191-for-238)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Utah Hockey Club Saturday night for the fourth and final time this season. The Stars have won their last three games vs. Utah: Earning a 2-1 win on Dec. 2. Earning a 3-2 win on Dec. 23. Earning a 3-2 win on Jan. 4. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 50-23-6 while the Hockey Club is 36-30-13.
  • Dallas is 3-0-0 all-time vs. Utah, including a 1-0-0 mark on home ice. Although the team relocated from Arizona, the Utah Hockey Club is considered a new franchise.
  • The Stars are a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill against the Hockey Club this season.
  • Forward Mikael Granlund has registered a point in each of his three games played vs. Utah, earning five points (2-3—5) in those games, including putting up a three-point performance (1-2—3) on Oct. 28. His five points against the Hockey Club rank tied for the second-most in the league who have played Utah at least three times.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Utah, earning three points (0-3—3) in those games, including putting up a multi-point effort (0-2—2) in Dallas’ last game against the Hockey Club on Jan. 4.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikael Granlund (2-3—5, 3 GP)

Mikael Granlund (2-3—5, 3 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (1-3—4, 3 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (1-3—4, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-0—3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-0—3, 3 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (0-3—3, 3 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mason Marchment has 14 points (6-8—14) in his last 15 games played. Marchment sits sixth in goals (21) while ranking eight in assists (25) and points (46) among Stars skaters this season. He is one goal shy of tying his career best (22) which was set during the 2023-24 season. He is also seven points shy of tying his career high in points (53) which was also set last season. Of Marchment's 46 points this season, 16 points (11-5—16) have come in 19 games against same division opponents.

Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller has registered six points (3-3—6) in his last five games. Keller leads Utah in assists (58), points (85) and is tied for the lead in goals (27). He is two points away from setting a career high of 87 points (previous: 86 in 2022-23). Keller has earned 20 multi-point games this season. He sits just under a point per game on the road this season, totaling 36 points (13-23—36) in 37 road games. In his career against Dallas, Keller has earned 16 points (7-9—16) in 22 games.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have worked hard all year, but they still have some preparation left to handle before the playoffs begin.

It’s almost certain Dallas will play Colorado in the First Round, and that best-of-seven series will start at American Airlines Center next weekend. But with three regular season games remaining against Utah, Detroit and Nashville, the Stars need to find the right balance in their preparation.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Friday before an optional practice in Frisco that the mindset has changed a little after a loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. Dallas had been hoping to hunt down the Jets and possibly take the top seed in the division, but the odds of that happening now are almost zero.

“It’s different, because we know who we’re playing,” DeBoer said. “This is the first day of the past six or seven months where we can dial in on one team. We know who we’re playing, and we can start on that process. That’s a luxury you don’t usually get and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

Dallas is 50-23-6, good for 106 points, the third best record in the NHL. Colorado is in sixth place at 48-28-4 (100 points). The Stars beat the Avalanche in the Second Round of the playoffs last season in six games, so there will be a lot of familiarity in this series. However, Colorado has seen the return of forward Valeri Nichushkin and also the addition of forwards Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle, as well as two new goalies in Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood.

In the meantime, the Stars have acquired former Colorado forward Rantanen, so that also changes the scouting reports significantly.

“We know that team well,” DeBoer said. “We beat them in the playoffs, but that was a totally different team last year. Nichuskin wasn’t in the lineup, neither were the other forwards they added at the deadline. It’s the same defense, essentially, better goalies, it’s a different team than we played last year, a harder opponent than we played last year.”

The Stars spent a lot of time working with their own goalies on Friday. Four skaters helped Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith go through a series of goalie drills, a rare opportunity as the team gets ready for the postseason.

“It’s always good for us to have time to do at least a couple of drills that we think will make us batter,” DeSmith said. “They might be more game-realistic drills, making reads, just some different looks that we don’t normally get in practice.”

DeSmith and Oettinger have alternated starts for the past eight games – a reward to DeSmith for a great season and also a chance to get Oettinger rested and ready for a hopefully long playoff run. Asked if that trend might continue, DeBoer said: “The most important thing is we’re rested and we take advantage of the fact that we can’t move up or down, so let’s take advantage of this and make sure the guys who we’ve relieved on heavily are rested and energized, and that would include Jake.”

DeSmith said he’s looking forward to doing anything he can to help the team. While the Stars are in a bit of a holding pattern until Game 1 of the playoffs, they are also getting a lot of things in place.

“It’s the most exciting time of the year,” DeSmith said. “It’s why we spent the past five or six months doing what we have done to try to make it here. This is what really matters. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first seed or an eighth seed, once you get in it’s a fresh slate and you want to focus on the details of our game.”

While the Stars are in a season-long four-game slump (0-2-2), DeBoer said he likes signs in recent games where the team has looked more like itself.

“I think we’ve started to flip that switch,” he said. “It’s been a small build and that’s how it works. Winning streaks end because your play gets sloppier and sloppier and sloppier. And winning streaks don’t start automatically, it starts slow and you start rebuilding those building blocks. We’re in that process right now.”

Key Numbers 🔢

22

Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka has started 22 consecutive games. That’s the longest consecutive games played streak by a goalie in the NHL since the 2018-19 season.

16.4

Utah leads the NHL in giveaways per game at 16.4. Dallas is second at 16.0.

52.7

Utah is sixth in the NHL in shot attempt differential at 52.7 percent. Dallas is 18th at 49.5 percent.

He Said It 📢

“I’m hopeful we can get him in a game before the playoffs, but we might not.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the plans to get injured forward Tyler Seguin ready for the playoffs

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 14
6:00 PM CT
Little Caesars Arena
April 16
7:00 PM CT
Bridgestone Arena

