Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Winnipeg

2425 GDG 4.9 vs WPG
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: All-Beef Hot Dog

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Leadership Foundation

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
50-22-6 (28-8-3 Home)
53-21-4 (24-15-0 Away)
Rank
106 Points (2nd in Central)
110 Points (1st in Central)
Power Play
22.9% (54-for-236)
29.2% (61-for-209)
Penalty Kill
83.8% (181-for-216)
79.4% (154-for-194)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night for the fourth and final time this season. Winnipeg currently leads the season series: The Stars were defeated by the Jets in a 4-1 loss on Nov. 9 in Winnipeg. Dallas earned a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Dec. 1 in Dallas. The Stars fell short to the Jets in a 4-1 loss on March 14 in Winnipeg. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 50-22-6 while the Jets are 53-21-4.
  • Dallas is 33-21-5 all-time vs. Winnipeg, including a 19-8-2 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in 11 of their last 15 games against the Jets (9-4-2). Dallas has also earned points in 10 of their last 11 games played vs. Winnipeg at American Airlines Center (9-1-1). Since the 2018-19 season, the Stars have the most wins on home ice against the Jets (9) among all NHL teams over that span.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Thursday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Jets, scoring two goals in that span. Hintz also has totaled five points (3-2—5) in his last five games played vs. Winnipeg.
  • Forward Mason Marchment enters Thursday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Jets. In all, Marchment has nine points (5-4—9) in 13 career games vs. Winnipeg.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 51 GP)

Mason Marchment (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 48 GP)

Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 46 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (10-18—28, 30 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikael Granlund is coming off his third three-point game of the season (last: Jan. 23 vs. NSH w/ SJS) and his first as a member of the Stars after registering a goal and two assists in Dallas' last game on April 8 against Vancouver. Granlund has earned 12 points (6-6—12) in his last 12 games played. His six goals since March 18 are the most of any Stars skater during that span and his 12 points are tied for second on the team. Granlund has recorded 66 points (22-44—66) this season. He is four goals shy of meeting his career high in goals (26) and three points shy of meeting his career high in points (69) in a single season. In his career against Winnipeg, Granlund has totaled 25 points (8-17—25) in 39 games.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele enters Thursday's contest riding a three-game point streak (2-1—3). Scheifele also has earned points in eight of his last nine games, registering nine points (3-6—9) in those games. Scheifele has tallied 84 points (38-46—84) this season which ties his career high set in the 2018-19 season. In his career against Dallas, Scheifele has 48 points (22-26—48) in 43 games played, averaging better than a point per game against the Stars (1.12).

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have learned a few lessons over the past three games, the hardest of which came on Tuesday night.

But while Dallas was better after a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, and then better after a 3-2 overtime loss at Minnesota on Sunday, it still has blown third period leads in three consecutive games and has wasted the opportunity to make Thursday’s showdown against Winnipeg a much bigger deal.

As it is, the Stars are four points back of the Central Division leaders and can get a lot closer with a win. But that’s only a small part of the challenge to respond.

“It’s a great test of our character to see how we respond,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

After a good practice on Wednesday, DeBoer said the biggest challenge for his team is to find its game again. Dallas had a 2-1 lead against Pittsburgh entering the third period and made a couple of huge mistakes on defense before losing 5-3 in regulation. It vowed defensive improvement in Sunday’s game at Minnesota and had a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. However, mistakes and penalties allowed the Wild to claim a 3-2 victory in overtime. On Tuesday, Dallas played a nearly perfect game in the first 40 minutes, taking a 3-0 lead into second intermission. Even when Vancouver pushed back to make it 3-2, goals from Mavrik Bourque and Granlund gave the Stars a 5-2 lead and what appeared to be a guaranteed win with just over two minutes remaining.

However, the Canucks scored three times in the final minute of regulation – an NHL record – and then won 6-5 in overtime. It was a gut punch loss, and now there is much on the line in the response.

“It will be as close to a playoff game as it can be in the regular season,” forward Wyatt Johnston said. “We need to clean up some things and come out with a really good game.”

Ironically, the Stars did that on Tuesday. They controlled the puck, drew four power plays and scored on the first three. In a lot of ways, the first 40 minutes were perfect. In fact, even when the Canucks pushed back, Dallas had a great answer. But then things unraveled.

“I thought tonight was a pretty good game until the last minute,” forward Rantanen said following the loss. “For 59 minutes, we played pretty well. But these things can’t happen when you’re in the playoffs. It’s not easy to flip the switch, so we’ve got to take some things we did 5-on-5 and build on them.”

Dallas has just four games left in the regular season, and the Jets are the toughest opponent remaining. It sure looks like Dallas could start the postseason at American Airlines Center (where they have struggled in playoffs past), so there are a lot of intangibles that could be tested on Thursday.

“It’s important,” DeBoer said. “We have had a lot of wins over the past month where we didn’t have great detail and we still found a way to win games. Last night is a loss, but from a coaching perspective, I thought it was a good loss. We had a lot of details to our game, we did a lot of things we haven’t done in a while. We had O-zone possession, we drew some penalties, we did a lot of things to build that lead for the first time in a while. There are bad wins and good losses, and I would consider last night a good loss.”

Of course, it’s only good if the Stars build on the positive things. They worked on a lot of details in practice Wednesday and now they need to put those details into place for 60 minutes against the team with the best record in the league.

“We’re getting to the point in the year where we don’t have a lot of practices, so it’s good to be out there,” Johnston said. “You want to get the feeling of doing the things you need to do so they feel natural in the game.”

And what better time than now?

“We have to build on that,” DeBoer said of the good things in the game. “That’s the important thing. Whether we win or lose, what does it look like?”

Key Numbers 🔢

44

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins at 44. He also leads in GAA (2.02), save percentage (.927) and shutouts (7).

29.2 percent

Winnipeg leads the NHL in power play success rate at 29.2 percent. Dallas is second in penalty kill success at 83.8 percent.

Plus-83

Winnipeg leads the NHL in goal differential at plus-83. Dallas is fourth at plus-65.

He Said It 📢

“There’s definitely a desperation level required, starting in the faceoff circle, the individual puck battles, the willingness to block a shot, all of those things. It’s something I think our group has been pretty good at. I really think it’s a one-off, but we’ll see. Now, you’ve got to fight the mental part of the next time you’re in that situation. You’ve got to fight the human nature factor of ‘Oh no.’”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on how the team responds to allowing three goals in one minute on Tuesday in a 6-5 OT loss to Vancouver

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 12
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Detroit Red Wings
April 14
6:00 PM CT
Little Caesars Arena
Nashville Predators
April 16
7:00 PM CT
Bridgestone Arena

