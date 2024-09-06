Stars announce roster, schedule for 2024 NHL Prospect Tournament

FRISCO, Texas --The Dallas Stars announced Friday the roster and game schedule for the 2024 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will be held from Saturday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 15 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan.
Below is the 2024 Dallas Stars Traverse City Tournament roster and schedule.
No.
Player
HT
WT
Born
Birthplace
Shoots
2023-24 Team
54
Francesco Arcuri
6-1
200
6/13/2003
Toronto, Ontario
Left
Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) / Texas Stars (AHL)
62
Justin Ertel
6-2
195
5/27/2003
Kitchener, Ontario
Left
North Bay (OHL)
43
Matthew Seminoff
5-11
190
12/27/2003
Leesburg, Virginia
Right
Kamloops (WHL)
40
Kyle McDonald
6-4
207
2/5/2002
Ottawa, Ontario
Right
North Bay (OHL)
48
Chase Wheatcroft
6-2
185
5/28/2002
Calgary, Alberta
Left
Prince George (WHL)
45
Brad Gardiner
6-1
184
3/6/2005
Barrie, Ontario
Right
Ottawa (OHL)
64
Justin Hryckowian
5-10
195
2/23/2001
L'Île-Bizard, Quebec
Left
Northeastern University (NCAA) / Texas Stars (AHL)
75
Arttu Hyry
6-2
214
4/6/2001
Oulu, Finland
Right
Kärpät (Liiga)
46
Angus MacDonell
5-9
172
5/11/2005
Toronto, Ontario
Left
Mississauga (OHL)
52
Anthony Romano
5-11
185
10/7/2000
Richmond Hill, Ontario
Right
Clarkson University (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
36
Jake Karabela
5-11
179
3/7/2004
Guelph, Ontario
Left
Guelph Storm (OHL)
90
Joey Henneberry
6-2
183
12/20/2004
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Left
Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
58
Gabriel Frasca
6-0
185
2/18/2006
Caledon, Ontario
Left
Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
39
Emil Hemming
6-2
205
6/27/2006
Vaasa, Finland
Right
TPS (Liiga)
48
Lian Bichsel
6-5
225
5/18/2004
Olten, Switzerland
Left
Leksands IF (SHL)
38
Christian Kyrou
5-10
170
9/16/2003
Komoka, Ontario
Right
Sarnia (OHL)
74
Gavin White
6-0
185
11/12/2002
Brockville, Ontario
Right
Peterborough (OHL)
42
Tristan Bertucci
6-2
175
7/12/2005
Woodbridge, Ontario
Left
Flint (OHL)
61
Luke Krys
6-2
185
9/27/2000
Ridgefield, Connecticut
Right
Providence College (NCAA) / Texas Stars (AHL)
60
Connor Punnett
6-2
198
6/16/2003
North Bay, Ontario
Left
Barre Colts (OHL) / Oshawa Generals (OHL)
49
Niilopekka Muhonen
6-5
195
2/28/2006
Kuopio, Finalnd
Left
KalPa (U-20 SM-sarja) / JokP (Mestis)
50
Bryan Thomson
6-5
183
4/9/2002
Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Left
Lethbridge (WHL)
30
Benjamin Kraws
6-5
194
8/2/2000
Cranbury, New Jersey
Left
St. Lawrence University (NCAA) / Texas Stars (AHL)
Saturday, Sept. 14
5:00 p.m. - Stars vs. Detroit (Molon Rink)
Sunday, Sept. 15
1:30 p.m. - Stars vs. Detroit (Molon Rink)
All times in CT and subject to change.
For more information about the 2024 NHL Prospect Tournament, click here.