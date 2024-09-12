Dallas Stars announce 2024-25 training camp roster and schedule

Training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 6 at Comerica Center and will feature 58 players

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster and schedule for its 2024-25 training camp. The camp roster features 58 players, including 34 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders. The team's annual training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 6 at Comerica Center, the team's practice facility (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034).

Click here to view the full 2024-25 training camp roster.

The first two days of training camp on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets by clicking here. All other team practices during training camp at Comerica Center do not require a reserved ticket to enter the building. The rest of the 2024 training camp schedule will be released on a weekly basis.

Fans can enter through the Comerica Center lobby to access both sheets of ice. Free parking is available in the attached garage and limited food and beverage will be sold during the first two days of training camp.

Thursday, Sept. 19
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Team A Practice (Stars Practice Rink)
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Team B Practice (Comerica Center)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Scrimmage (Comerica Center)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Team C Practice (Stars Practice Rink)

Friday, Sept. 20
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Team A Practice (Stars Practice Rink)
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Team B Practice (Comerica Center)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Scrimmage (Comerica Center)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Team C Practice (Stars Practice Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 21
10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Non-Game Group Practice (Stars Practice Rink and Comerica Center)

Sunday, Sept. 22
Day Off

Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.

