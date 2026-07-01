The Stars have a history of finding high-scoring forwards in the draft.
Focused on the future: Emil Hemming continuing upward climb through Stars’ system
The Stars’ 2024 first-round pick is excited to be back at development camp as he prepares to make the full-time jump to the AHL
Dallas snatched Jason Robertson at 39th overall in 2017. He went on to tally 117 points (48 goals, 69 assists) in his last year of Major Junior hockey and eventually became the Stars’ leading scorer.
Wyatt Johnston was taken 23rd overall in 2021 and followed with a 124-point season in Major Junior, including a playoff run that featured 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games. Mavrik Bourque was taken 30th overall in 2020 and Logan Stankoven was 47th in 2021. Both went on to become big scorers in both Major Junior and the AHL.
It’s been a pipeline that has helped the Stars stay near the top of the NHL.
Now, the hope is that Hemming will be the next success story.
“We have focused more on skill in recent years because when it pays off, you really help the franchise,” said Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell. “You can find support players in trades, but the skill guys are harder to come by. That’s why we have tried to get as many as we can.”
Hemming is showing he might be one of those guys. The lanky Finnish winger was taken 29th overall in 2024 and started playing with Barrie in the OHL the next season. In his second campaign, Hemming had 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 46 games and stepped up even higher in the playoffs, where he had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games.
It’s that kind of promise that allows the Stars to continue to build on a budget while still pondering big contracts for top players.
“You need all of it, and that’s why development is so important,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “Our number one job is finding players, and we work at it every day. So when you can get players to be at their best, that’s what this week is all about.”
Hemming has been in the Stars’ system for two years and this is his third development camp. He said the process has helped him every step of the way.
“It’s awesome to be back here,” he said of development camp. “It’s a huge help to come here and see where I go from here.”
Hemming is expected to make the full-time step up to the AHL this year after getting a five-game taste last season. He’s 20 now and listed at 6-1, 205, so he’s physically more mature. He also has learned a lot and can process the North American game better.
“I think it showed me that I can play there,” Hemming said of the AHL toe dip. “Those five games opened my eyes that by working hard I can do that.”
And the hard work continues through development camp. He needs to get stronger and faster and more skilled – and that’s exciting.
“Probably speed the most,” Hemming said when asked what the biggest difference was between the OHL and AHL. “It was pretty similar to the playing style, but they are stronger in the AHL and the battle is more. But it helps to play against them.”
Roope Hintz had a slower transition coming from overseas a few years back. Robertson, Stankoven and Bourque jumped right in coming from Major Junior. Hemming could have a little of both.
“I think what’s great about our development staff is they tailor things for each individual,” McDonnell said. “Each player gets the chance to work at his own speed, and I think that’s one of the reasons we have been successful.”
Hemming has a good mind for development. His younger brother Oscar was drafted 14th overall by Columbus in the 2026 draft last weekend, and Emil was there to lend his support. Having a sibling going through the same path not only helps the younger player, but it reinforces some of the lessons Emil has learned along the way.
“I told him it doesn’t matter where you go in the draft, it’s how hard you work afterward,” Hemming said. “The draft is a nice accomplishment, but then the work starts.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.