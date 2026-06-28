While the 2026 NHL entry draft was seen as a possible catalyst to help resolve some of the Stars’ contract situations, Friday and Saturday came with no changes for Dallas.
Stars add five new players through draft, still navigating Jason Robertson situation
Dallas spent the weekend making five selections in the 2026 NHL Draft while also trying to figure out Jason Robertson’s future
Yes, the team added five new players as draft picks, but there was no progress on getting Jason Robertson re-signed or traded. The 26-year-old winger is a restricted free agent and reports are that he and the Stars are significantly apart on a possible figure for a contract extension. As such, GM Jim Nill has been looking at possible trades.
While those deals often get done around the draft, that didn’t happen for the Stars.
“We’re negotiating,” Nill said. “It’s no secret, everyone has heard about the potential trade. In the end, we have to do our job and it’s also an opportunity for him. In the end, it didn’t materialize.”
Asked if he thought that there was a better chance of Robertson being traded now, Nill said, “I don’t think there’s any answer to that. Our preference is to re-sign Jason. Can we make it work [financially]? That’s what we have to figure out.”
Robertson led the team with 45 goals among 96 points and was voted the First Team All-Star left wing for the NHL. Nill said the two sides continue to negotiate for an extension.
“He’s a great player, he’s a good person, we drafted and developed him,” Nill said. “Our preference is to sign him.”
The Stars last year signed Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year extension that averages $12 million per season. Reports are that Robertson’s camp would like more than that. If Dallas granted that request, it would be very tight against the salary cap, so an option is to trade Robertson and reshape the roster on the fly.
There was an opportunity to have those discussions with other teams during the draft, but no deal was worked out. Now, the two sides can take a break or continue to try to find a resolution. Free agency begins July 1, so that also could spark more player movement throughout the league.
“He’s earned this right to sign what he wants to sign for, but we have to run a business and put a team together, so we have to do our part and find that common ground.”
In addition to Robertson, the Stars have to find contract extensions for Mavrik Bourque and potentially Jamie Benn, among others. They have already signed defenseman Kyle Capobianco and some other depth players.
They will host their annual development camp in Frisco next week, so the day-to-day business goes on.
“We’re prepared,” Nill said. “We just don’t know what direction we’re going to go.”
On Saturday, the team welcomed five new players in the draft. Dallas traded its first-round pick, so it had no selection on Friday. It chose defenseman Jakub Vaněček with the 59th pick in the second round Saturday. The 18-year-old is listed at 6-2, 194. He was born in Czechia, but played last season for the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League.
Vaněček had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games last season.
“We really like his skillset and he’s good size, as well,” said Joe McDonnell, the team’s Director of Amateur Scouting. “He’s a two-way guy, but he showed more offense in April [in international play]. It was good to see.”
Dallas next picked forward Ryan Brown in the fifth round (155th overall). The 5-11, 172-pound forward had 63 points in 67 games with Sarnia and London of the OHL last season.
“He was excellent,” McDonnell said. “He’s got a bomb of a shot. He’s not the biggest guy, but he competes.”
Dallas took goalie Anton Emil Wilde Larsen in the sixth round (187th overall). Larsen is from Denmark, but is going to Sweden to play next season.
“That’s a good development path for him,” McDonnell said.
In the seventh and final round, Dallas took Jasper Kuhta (197th overall), a left-shot center from Finland that played with the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL last year. He is expected to play at the University of Massachusetts next season. They also added Mikhail Cherepanov (219th overall), a 6-foot-1 defenseman from Russia that played in the North American Hockey League last season.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.