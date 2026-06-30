The challenges of development camp continue to get more intense for the Stars.
Exciting opportunities await Stars prospects as team opens development camp
Dallas kicked off its annual development camp on Monday morning, hosting 35 of its top prospects on the ice in Frisco
In addition to not having as many prospects because of lost draft picks in recent years, the NHL this season will add two regular-season games to the schedule. That means training camp will be shorter and prospects won’t get the same amount of attention before heading to their assignments for the year. And that’s why having a week in Texas in late June can be critical.
“This is more of a learning tool,” said Assistant General Manager Rich Peverley, who has been in charge of development. “It is about getting information in terms of testing and physical stuff in the gym, but the kids are learning what to eat, how to get the proper amount of rest, and different tools we use to help enhance the players. We’re trying to see where they’re at and what they need to work on.”
Dallas has 35 players in Frisco this week for four days. They will partake in various on-ice workouts with a series of coaches and development personnel while interacting with fellow prospects who could be future teammates. Second-round draft pick Jakub Vaněček got his first interaction with the organization after getting drafted Saturday and flying in from Czechia.
“Everything happens quickly,” Vaněček said. “I enjoyed the first practice so much.”
Vaněček played with the Tri-City Americans (WHL) last season and will return there again. After that, he is scheduled to attend Western Michigan University and play in the NCAA. That’s part of the challenges for players and teams now, but also part of the opportunity.
“I think the college option gives you a great progression, kind of baby steps,” Peverley said. “It gives you the ability to play at a higher level, and that’s a good thing.”
Playing both offers perspective to the players. You can get 60-plus games in Major Junior on a pretty intense schedule. With the games in the 30s in college hockey, you get more practice time and a chance to develop physically, and that allows you to also play against more physically developed players, Peverley said.
Both are important.
Peverley and fellow Assistant GM Scott White have been integral in finding college free agents and bringing them to the Stars. Three years ago, Justin Hryckowian came from Northeastern and played in the AHL for the Texas Stars. Last season, he logged 81 games in the NHL, tallying 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists). Dallas then signed his younger brother Dylan after inviting him to Development Camp.
“It was really good for me to get down to Texas and get some experience under my belt,” Dylan Hryckowian said of playing 17 AHL games after 30 in the NCAA. “Now, heading into development camp, I’m building another step forward heading into my first training camp and hoping to make a good first impression.”
Hryckowian said he enjoyed the interaction with the AHL players and seeing players like Emil Hemming again.
“Everyone is different, they come from different places and different leagues,” he said. “It’s good to see some of the guys I came up with in Texas.”
Hemming was the team’s first-round pick in 2024. The Finnish native played two seasons in the OHL with Barrie, including 21 playoff games last season, so he’s participating in development camp at a more advanced level.
“I’m super excited to be back here. It’s a big year for me and I’m looking forward to that,” Hemming said. “It’s a huge help to come here and see where I go right now. These are the first steps for this big jump.”
And while there are many players at different stages, the organization works hard to make sure each one gets what he needs.
“It’s a great tool,” Peverley said. “Just to get players to find their way around the facility and feel comfortable is great. I think it’s a great opportunity for players to come and earn their way."
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.