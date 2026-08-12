2026-27 Player Profile: Miro Heiskanen

Performance evaluation: Following a 2024-25 season cut frustratingly short by a knee injury, Heiskanen put together an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2025-26. The cornerstone of the Stars’ blue line was nothing short of heroic once again, leading Dallas defensemen in goals (9), assists (54) and points (63) while leading the team in time on ice at 25:28. That was over two minutes more than his next closest teammate and good enough for fourth overall in the NHL. As if those numbers weren’t impressive enough, Heiskanen was the only player in the league to average over 3:00 of ice time per game both on the power play and penalty kill. His ability to play and succeed in every situation is what helped him become the third overall pick in the 2017 Draft, and it’s a large reason why he’s turned into one of the NHL’s top defensemen over the past eight seasons. His 54 assists (7th) and 63 points (9th) both ranked top 10 among all NHL blue liners, while his 28 power play points tied for fourth. The 27-year-old was also one of just six defensemen in the NHL to score a power play goal, shorthanded goal and game-winning goal. While most of his major statistics just narrowly missed cracking his career-highs, they helped catapult him back into the elite realm where he’s been for most of his career and plotted him eighth in Norris Trophy voting. His consistency was remarkable, going more than two consecutive games without a point just twice all season. And as NHL players returned to the Olympics in February for the first time since 2014, Heiskanen lended his elite skills to Team Finland’s blue line. He led all Olympic skaters in average time on ice at 26:24, while his five points tied for fourth among all defensemen. He returned from the tournament with a bronze medal and hit the ground running with 17 points in his final 22 games of the regular season before posting a point in each of the first five games of the playoffs (two goals, four assists) and skating over 26:00 in all but one of the six contests. Heiskanen’s season was an impressive rebound and a clear reminder of the uncapped potential that he still boasts.