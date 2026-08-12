2026-27 Player Profile: Miro Heiskanen
After a frustrating knee injury in 2024-25, the defenseman bounced back better than ever as the Stars’ engine on the blue line last year
Age: 27
Birthplace: Espoo, Finland
Height/Weight: 6-2, 197
2025-26 regular season stats: 9 goals, 54 assists, 63 points, 25:28 avg. TOI in 77 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs stats: 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points, 30:30 avg. TOI in 6 games
Contract: Entering sixth year of eight-year deal that averages $8.45 million
Performance evaluation: Following a 2024-25 season cut frustratingly short by a knee injury, Heiskanen put together an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2025-26. The cornerstone of the Stars’ blue line was nothing short of heroic once again, leading Dallas defensemen in goals (9), assists (54) and points (63) while leading the team in time on ice at 25:28. That was over two minutes more than his next closest teammate and good enough for fourth overall in the NHL. As if those numbers weren’t impressive enough, Heiskanen was the only player in the league to average over 3:00 of ice time per game both on the power play and penalty kill. His ability to play and succeed in every situation is what helped him become the third overall pick in the 2017 Draft, and it’s a large reason why he’s turned into one of the NHL’s top defensemen over the past eight seasons. His 54 assists (7th) and 63 points (9th) both ranked top 10 among all NHL blue liners, while his 28 power play points tied for fourth. The 27-year-old was also one of just six defensemen in the NHL to score a power play goal, shorthanded goal and game-winning goal. While most of his major statistics just narrowly missed cracking his career-highs, they helped catapult him back into the elite realm where he’s been for most of his career and plotted him eighth in Norris Trophy voting. His consistency was remarkable, going more than two consecutive games without a point just twice all season. And as NHL players returned to the Olympics in February for the first time since 2014, Heiskanen lended his elite skills to Team Finland’s blue line. He led all Olympic skaters in average time on ice at 26:24, while his five points tied for fourth among all defensemen. He returned from the tournament with a bronze medal and hit the ground running with 17 points in his final 22 games of the regular season before posting a point in each of the first five games of the playoffs (two goals, four assists) and skating over 26:00 in all but one of the six contests. Heiskanen’s season was an impressive rebound and a clear reminder of the uncapped potential that he still boasts.
Expectations for 2026-27: At the current point in his career, Heiskanen’s expectations seem very “rinse and repeat.” After turning 27 last month and enduring a longer offseason than in recent years, the defenseman is still in the heart of his prime and should be well-rested and ready to roll come October 2. In the first season under both Glen Gulutzan and former head coach Pete DeBoer, Heiskanen saw a spike in usage and production than in the season prior. Perhaps that’s due to both coaches wanting to see just what they had to work with in the team’s top defenseman. Either way, Gulutzan was able to get a firsthand look at all that Heiskanen can bring to a team’s attack. He served in an influential role on the penalty kill for the first time in a few seasons, while continuing to quarterback the team’s top power play unit. His playmaking ability in all three zones was once again on full display along with his unique knack for dominating time and space. He was primarily partnered with fellow Finn Esa Lindell, and the two formed a formidable top pairing both at even strength and while shorthanded. It will be interesting to see if the Stars revert to that duo or if they take it another direction. Could they reunite him with Thomas Harley to form an offensively-boosted pair? Is a hybrid style of pairings a possibility based on certain matchups? After trading Ilya Lyubushkin to Nashville and letting Alexander Petrovic walk in free agency, Dallas may be a little short on defensive depth and experience. That could lead to the ninth-year blue liner taking on another expansive and minute-heavy role. However it shakes out, expect Heiskanen to once again serve as the Stars’ defensive engine ready to take on any task assigned to him.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\_Clark02.