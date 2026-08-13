2026-27 Player Profile: Sam Steel

Performance evaluation: Steel posted the best numbers of his career while playing under the new coaching staff led by Glen Gulutzan, and really seemed to find a place in the fabric of the team. Steel finished with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 games and averaged 16:04 in time on ice. Those were all new career-highs for the former first-round pick. It was a substantial jump up from the 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) and 14:08 average ice time under the previous coaching staff in the season prior. Steel has been used as a defensive forward the majority of his NHL career and once again lived up to the title. He was third among Stars forwards in shorthanded time on ice at 2:04 per game. He posted a 50.6 win percentage in the faceoff dot, good enough for sixth on the team. Steel is a solid role player who can slide up and down the lineup and also play all three forward positions. He proved to be a useful piece of the puzzle to Gulutzan last season, so much so that he spent a number of games skating on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. Later on in the season, he built a strong chemistry on a line with Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn, and the trio wreaked havoc on the opposition for a handful of weeks before a lineup shuffle. Steel was given every opportunity to do the same in the playoffs, but had his worst postseason to date, scoring 0 points and registering a minus-7 in six games against the Wild. The hope is that performance was a big motivation in the offseason.