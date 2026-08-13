2026-27 Player Profile: Sam Steel
The former first-round pick had a career year under the new coaching staff in his third season with the Stars
Age: 28
Birthplace: Ardrossan, Alberta
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185
2025-26 regular season stats: 12 goals, 21 assists, 33 points, 16:04 avg. TOI in 73 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 points, 16:40 avg. TOI in 6 games
Contract: Entering second year of two-year deal that averages $2.1 million
Performance evaluation: Steel posted the best numbers of his career while playing under the new coaching staff led by Glen Gulutzan, and really seemed to find a place in the fabric of the team. Steel finished with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 games and averaged 16:04 in time on ice. Those were all new career-highs for the former first-round pick. It was a substantial jump up from the 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) and 14:08 average ice time under the previous coaching staff in the season prior. Steel has been used as a defensive forward the majority of his NHL career and once again lived up to the title. He was third among Stars forwards in shorthanded time on ice at 2:04 per game. He posted a 50.6 win percentage in the faceoff dot, good enough for sixth on the team. Steel is a solid role player who can slide up and down the lineup and also play all three forward positions. He proved to be a useful piece of the puzzle to Gulutzan last season, so much so that he spent a number of games skating on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. Later on in the season, he built a strong chemistry on a line with Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn, and the trio wreaked havoc on the opposition for a handful of weeks before a lineup shuffle. Steel was given every opportunity to do the same in the playoffs, but had his worst postseason to date, scoring 0 points and registering a minus-7 in six games against the Wild. The hope is that performance was a big motivation in the offseason.
Expectations for 2026-27: One of the big problems with the Stars being consistently good is players continue to get raises and the salary cap gets tighter and tighter. In the past three seasons, Dallas has lost Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund, Evgenii Dadonov, Logan Stankoven, Chris Tanev, Cody Ceci and most recently Mavrik Bourque. That leaves some big holes in the lineup. But it also creates opportunities for a player like Sam Steel. Coming off the best season in his career, Steel has a chance to push his minutes and points even higher in the campaign ahead. The 28-year-old has a pedigree that could allow that to happen, but many fans believe that Steel is what he is at this point. He’s a speedy skater with a strong hockey sense, but does that mean he should ride alongside Johnston or Roope Hintz? It’s a big question this year, primarily because the coaching staff has limited choices. Could Justin Hryckowian or Joel Kiviranta play ahead of Steel? Possibly. But it sure seems like the versatile forward from Alberta could just as easily take some of those minutes. Bottom line, the Stars need Sam Steel to be good again…possibly even better than last season. If he does, this team has a chance to navigate a challenging season and remain a contender before the cap issues soften next summer.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.