Dallas Stars announce qualifying offers

The club has issued qualifying offers for three players, thus retaining their negotiating rights

QO-Gen_WEB
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:

PLAYER - POSITION

Mavrik Bourque - F

Arttu Hyry - F

Jason Robertson - F

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 1:

PLAYER - POSITION

Francesco Arcuri - C

Vladislav Kolyachonok - D

Benjamin Kraws - G

Kyle McDonald - F

Jeremie Poirier - D

Antonio Stranges - F

Samu Tuomaala - F

Chase Wheatcroft - F

News Feed

Exciting opportunities await Stars prospects as team opens development camp

Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp roster

Stars add five new players through draft, still navigating Jason Robertson situation

Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2026 NHL Draft

Draft day: Stars staying prepared for anything as 2026 Draft kicks off

Dallas Stars sign forwards Harrison Scott and Matthew Seminoff to contract extensions

Dallas Stars sign Kyle Capobianco and Luke Krys to contract extensions

Expect the unexpected: Decisions loom for Stars as action-packed part of NHL offseason begins

Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp schedule

Draft day dynamics: How Stars have found immense value in recent drafts

Jason Robertson named to NHL's 2025-26 First All-Star Team

Dallas Stars' non-binding Letter of Intent approved by Plano City Council

Go your own way: Stars continue searching for best version of themselves

Dallas Stars announce Letter of intent for proposed Plano arena and entertainment district

With potential comes pressure: Stars’ recent success only creates more questions in chase for supremacy

One state, one team: Stars continue statewide outreach in partnership with McAllen

Mikko Rantanen excited to “bring the fire” next year after frustrating end to 2025-26 season

Tickets to 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game available starting Thursday, May 21