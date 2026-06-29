FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:
Dallas Stars announce qualifying offers
The club has issued qualifying offers for three players, thus retaining their negotiating rights
PLAYER - POSITION
Mavrik Bourque - F
Arttu Hyry - F
Jason Robertson - F
The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 1:
PLAYER - POSITION
Francesco Arcuri - C
Vladislav Kolyachonok - D
Benjamin Kraws - G
Kyle McDonald - F
Jeremie Poirier - D
Antonio Stranges - F
Samu Tuomaala - F
Chase Wheatcroft - F