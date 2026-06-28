FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2026 development camp, which will run Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge. The camp roster features 35 players, including 22 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.
Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp roster
The camp roster features 35 players, including 22 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders
Below is the current roster for the 2026 Dallas Stars Development Camp:
Forwards
|
No.
|
Player
|
Shoots
|
38
|
Ryan Brown
|
Left
|
52
|
Kyle Chyzowski
|
Left
|
85
|
Josh Evaschesen
|
Left
|
83
|
Christian Fitzgerald
|
Left
|
75
|
Jaxon Fuder
|
Left
|
39
|
Emil Hemming
|
Right
|
64
|
Brandon Gorzynski
|
Left
|
54
|
Dylan Hryckowian
|
Right
|
78
|
Atte Joki
|
Left
|
76
|
Max Koskipirtti
|
Left
|
17
|
Jasper Kuhta
|
Left
|
86
|
Justin Larose
|
Left
|
84
|
Carson Latimer
|
Right
|
47
|
Angus MacDonell
|
Left
|
60
|
Ayrton Martino
|
Left
|
63
|
Charlie Paquette
|
Right
|
82
|
Ellis Rickwood
|
Right
|
79
|
William Samuelsson
|
Left
|
45
|
Cameron Schmidt
|
Right
|
65
|
Dawson Sharkey
|
Right
|
40
|
Rasmus Svartström
|
Left
|
81
|
Brody Waters
|
Right
Defensemen
|
No.
|
Player
|
Shoots
|
61
|
Jack Anderson
|
Left
|
71
|
Cole Emerton
|
Right
|
59
|
Colin Grable
|
Right
|
52
|
Reese Hamilton
|
Left
|
80
|
Keith McInnis
|
Left
|
74
|
Aram Minnetian
|
Right
|
41
|
Niilopekka Muhonen
|
Left
|
35
|
Connor Punnett
|
Left
|
2
|
Jakub Vaněček
|
Left
Goalie
|
No.
|
Players
|
Catches
|
30
|
Matteo Drobac
|
Left
|
70
|
Måns Goos
|
Left
|
50
|
Anton Wilde Larsen
|
Left
|
33
|
Ajay White
|
Left
Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2026 Dallas Stars Development Camp:
Monday, June 29
Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m
Tuesday, June 30
Group B: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Skills competition/mini tournament: 9:45 – 11:00 a.m.
Media availability (both groups): 11:00 a.m.
NOTE: All times are subject to change