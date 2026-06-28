Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp roster

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2026 development camp, which will run Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge. The camp roster features 35 players, including 22 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.