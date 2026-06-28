Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp roster

The camp roster features 35 players, including 22 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders

Dev Camp Roster_WEB
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2026 development camp, which will run Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge. The camp roster features 35 players, including 22 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.

Below is the current roster for the 2026 Dallas Stars Development Camp:

Forwards

No.
Player
Shoots
38
Ryan Brown
Left
52
Kyle Chyzowski
Left
85
Josh Evaschesen
Left
83
Christian Fitzgerald
Left
75
Jaxon Fuder
Left
39
Emil Hemming
Right
64
Brandon Gorzynski
Left
54
Dylan Hryckowian
Right
78
Atte Joki
Left
76
Max Koskipirtti
Left
17
Jasper Kuhta
Left
86
Justin Larose
Left
84
Carson Latimer
Right
47
Angus MacDonell
Left
60
Ayrton Martino
Left
63
Charlie Paquette
Right
82
Ellis Rickwood
Right
79
William Samuelsson
Left
45
Cameron Schmidt
Right
65
Dawson Sharkey
Right
40
Rasmus Svartström
Left
81
Brody Waters
Right

 

Defensemen

No.
Player
Shoots
61
Jack Anderson
Left
71
Cole Emerton
Right
59
Colin Grable
Right
52
Reese Hamilton
Left
80
Keith McInnis
Left
74
Aram Minnetian
Right
41
Niilopekka Muhonen
Left
35
Connor Punnett
Left
2
Jakub Vaněček  
Left

 

Goalie

No.
Players
Catches
30
Matteo Drobac
Left
70
Måns Goos
Left
50
Anton Wilde Larsen
Left
33
Ajay White
Left

Click here to view a more detailed roster.

Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2026 Dallas Stars Development Camp:

Monday, June 29

Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m

Tuesday, June 30

Group B: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Skills competition/mini tournament: 9:45 – 11:00 a.m.
Media availability (both groups): 11:00 a.m.

NOTE: All times are subject to change

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