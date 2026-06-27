Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2026 NHL Draft

Jakub Vaněček -- Defenseman (second round, 59th overall)

Vaněček, 18, spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. The six-foot-one, 191-pound defenseman posted 35 points (14-21—35) in 59 regular-season games with four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. His 35 points during the season topped all Tri-City defensemen while ranking sixth overall on the team. Vaněček also tied for second in power-play goals (4) and fifth in goals (14). A native of Humpolec, Czechia, Vaněček represented his country at the 2026 U18 World Junior Championship where he earned a bronze medal after registering five points (3-2—5) in seven games played, which tied for fifth on the team. His three goals led all defensemen at the tournament. Additionally, Vaněček also was a part of the 2026 U20 World Junior Championship silver medal team.

Elite Prospects