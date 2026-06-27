FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell concluded the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting five players on Saturday. Below is a review of all five selections from the two-day draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2026 NHL Draft
General Manager Jim Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell concluded the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting five players
Jakub Vaněček -- Defenseman (second round, 59th overall)
Vaněček, 18, spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. The six-foot-one, 191-pound defenseman posted 35 points (14-21—35) in 59 regular-season games with four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. His 35 points during the season topped all Tri-City defensemen while ranking sixth overall on the team. Vaněček also tied for second in power-play goals (4) and fifth in goals (14). A native of Humpolec, Czechia, Vaněček represented his country at the 2026 U18 World Junior Championship where he earned a bronze medal after registering five points (3-2—5) in seven games played, which tied for fifth on the team. His three goals led all defensemen at the tournament. Additionally, Vaněček also was a part of the 2026 U20 World Junior Championship silver medal team.
Ryan Brown -- Left Wing (fifth round, 155th overall)
Brown, 18, started the 2025-26 season with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, serving as the team's alternate captain, appearing in 34 regular-season games (6-17—23) before being traded to the London Knights (OHL). The native of Newmarket, Ontario played in 33 regular-season games (16-24—40) for the Knights with a plus/minus rating of plus-seven. The five-foot-11, 172-pound forward recorded five points (3-2—5) and one game-winning goal in five playoff games.
Anton Emil Wilde Larsen -- Goaltender (sixth round, 187th overall)
Wilde Larsen, 18, appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Frederikshavn White Hawks (Denmark) during the 2025-26 campaign, posting a 4.80 goals-against average and .850 save percentage. A native of Frederikshavn, Denmark, the six-foot-four, 203-pound netminder also represented Denmark at the 2026 U18 and U20 World Junior Championship.
Jasper Kuhta -- Center (seventh round, 197th overall)
Kuhta, 19, registered 63 points (32-31—63) in 62 regular-season games with the Ottawa 67's (OHL) during the 2025-26 season, carrying a plus/minus rating of plus-25. His 32 goals led the team, while his 63 points tied for second. The six-foot-two, 199-pound center also appeared in nine playoff games, recording seven points (2-5—7) and one game-winning goal. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Kuhta represented Team Finland at the U20 World Junior Championship, totaling eight points (2-6—8) in seven games played.
Mikhail Cherepanov -- Defenseman (seventh round, 219th overall)
Cherepanov, 18, posted 31 points (5-26—31) in 56 regular-season games with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings (NAHL) during the 2025-26 campaign. The six-foot-two, 188-pound defenseman ranked third on the team in scoring (31) while topping all defensemen. Cherepanov is a native of Yekaterinburg, Russia.