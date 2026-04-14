Sharks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, lack of secondary scoring among factors

What went wrong

Lack of support: San Jose simply didn’t have enough secondary offense around star forward Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old has had an outstanding second season with 112 points (44 goals, 68 assists) in 80 games, which is 55 points better than the Sharks' second-leading scorer Will Smith, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 67 games. San Jose has 243 goals this season, which means Celebrini was in on 46 percent of their offense; only Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid has been involved in more goals for his team at 48.6 percent. As it was, it still took the Sharks until the third-to-last game of the season to be eliminated from playoff contention; Celebrini scored twice in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Defensive issues: San Jose has allowed 3.55 goals per game this season; only the Toronto Maple Leafs (3.60) and Vancouver Canucks (3.81) have given up more. Vincent Desharnais (plus-7) and Mario Ferraro (plus-1) are the only Sharks defensemen with a plus rating, and Dmitry Orlov is minus-26. Celebrini is plus-9, but forwards William Eklund (minus-32) and Alexander Wennberg (minus-25) are among those on the opposite side of the spectrum.

Still rebuilding: The Sharks are far from a finished product and are still in a rebuilding phase. They continue to revamp the roster under the supervision of general manager Mike Grier, who was hired July 5, 2022. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is the centerpiece of the rebuild that also includes Smith (No. 4, 2023), forwards Quentin Musty, (No. 26, 2023), Igor Chernyshov (No. 33, 2024) and Michael Misa (No. 2, 2025), and defenseman Sam Dickinson (No. 11, 2024). As their recent draft picks develop, the results should continue to improve.