NHL, NHLPA, and SAP, with support from Sharks Foundation, announce finalists for San Jose Hockey Innovation Competition

The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and SAP with support from the Sharks Foundation, today announced the finalist teams for the NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition Final Pitch Day presented by SAP, taking place Monday, June 1 at SAP Center in San Jose.

Marking the first Hockey Innovation Competition hosted on the West Coast—and the first presented with support from an NHL club foundation—the San Jose edition challenged students from across Northern California to reimagine how hockey and sport can drive greater access, youth wellness, and community connection.

Inspired by the Bay Area’s culture of innovation, collaboration and technology, students explored solutions aligned with three innovation pillars: expanding hockey in educational spaces, supporting physical and mental wellness for youth, and creating more inclusive ways to experience the game for underrepresented audiences.

The competition engaged more than 150 students representing 14 colleges and universities across California, spanning 21 academic disciplines. On Final Pitch Day, six finalist teams will present their ideas live at SAP Center to a panel of leaders from the NHL, SAP, San Jose Sharks and City of San Jose.

THE FINALISTS

IceBreaker Bay – An AI powered community hockey platform designed to identify underserved areas, create inclusive programming opportunities, and measure youth wellness outcomes to help grow participation in the game

School: University of San Francisco

Program: Master of Data Science

Student: Kayvan Zahiri

Little Saigon – Reimagines the traditional heritage night through culturally immersive experiences that blend food, music, storytelling, and local community partnerships to create more authentic connections with underrepresented audiences

School: Santa Clara University

Program: MBA

Students: Alyssa Tran, Terrance (T.J.) Singleton, Erin Hanahoe

Hockey Without Barriers – A technology-driven accessibility platform utilizing AI narration, haptic technology, and real-time captioning to make live hockey experiences more inclusive and engaging for fans with disabilities

School: University of California, Berkeley

Program: MBA

Student: Cory La Roe

The Rink Reach Program – Connects underserved schools with the San Jose Sharks through mentorship opportunities, storytelling initiatives, and “Hockey in a Box” kits designed to introduce students to the sport in accessible and meaningful ways

School: Santa Clara University

Program: Bachelor's of Marketing

Students: Cadence Hamby, Ava Pitts, Emme Mann, Ana Berger

Ice Nexus – A connected hockey ecosystem centered around school partnerships, youth wellness, and community belonging to help build more inclusive pathways into the game

School: San Francisco State University

Program: Master's of Science, Business Analytics

Student: Tithi Vipinbhai Soni

Puck Pulse – A tactile hockey experience that uses real-time puck trading a haptic feedback technology to help visually impaired fans physically feel and follow the action of the game

School: Santa Clara University

Program: Bachelor’s of Science

Students: Anna Mulderink, Liam Hadden, Alex de Ana Skiner, Fletcher Craig

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

The NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition was created to empower the next generation of innovators to build critical thinking, problem solving, and public speaking skills in the context of shaping the future of hockey and strengthening the communities surrounding the game. As presenting partner, SAP brings its commitment to technology and innovation to the competition, and through its long-standing partnership with the NHL and the San Jose Sharks, helped bring the competition to San Jose. This edition reflects the Sharks Foundation’s continued commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and equitable access to sport while highlighting the Bay Area’s unique intersection of technology, creativity and social impact.

Collectively, the first four editions of the competition attracted 154 unique submissions from 49 educational institutions, representing the participation of more than 750 students.

More information about the San Jose edition, including eligibility, submission details, and prizing is available here.

January 2025 Winners (Toronto, Ont.):

First Place: NHL Champions Quest (Alexandra Lindsay, Julia Lowther, Caroline MacLeod, Sophie Potter and Gray Yates, University of Guelph)

(Alexandra Lindsay, Julia Lowther, Caroline MacLeod, Sophie Potter and Gray Yates, University of Guelph) Runner Up: NHL x Broadcast Properties (Joshua Mastandrea, Ryan Mee, Hunter Sutherland Humber Polytechnic

January 2026 Winners (Orlando, Fla.):

The Innovator Award: AI Hockey Hubs (Aldofo Acevedo & Demetrius Walker, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University)

(Aldofo Acevedo & Demetrius Walker, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University) The Changemaker Award: Hockey Unidos (Anthony Costanzo, Kylie Hafner, Claire Maloney, Emma Mussante, University of South Florida)

March 2026 Winners (Ottawa, Ont.):

The Innovator Awards: First-Line (Jordan Bates) and Reignite the Rink (Sausha Goodhand, Elle Herbet, Airika Natyshak, Aryanna Pierson)

(Jordan Bates) (Sausha Goodhand, Elle Herbet, Airika Natyshak, Aryanna Pierson) The Changemaker Award: Every Step Counts (Alexandra Cohen, Emily Miasik, Mackenzie Nyusa, Lila Pringle)

The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund was established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association and since inception has dedicated more than $240 million to many programs. Supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs and created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth participation.