Sharks earn No. 2 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

San Jose secures a top-two selection for the third straight year as excitement continues to build around the organization’s rising young core

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As if the future in San Jose could get any more Teal.

The San Jose Sharks were awarded the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft following Tuesday’s NHL Draft Lottery broadcast live on ESPN, giving the organization another opportunity to add elite young talent to one of the NHL’s most exciting emerging cores.

The result marks the third straight season the Sharks will select inside the top two of the NHL Draft after adding Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick in 2024 and Michael Misa with the No. 2 selection in 2025. San Jose also selected Will Smith fourth overall in 2023, continuing to build a dynamic young foundation that has fueled excitement throughout the hockey world.

The Sharks entered the evening with the ninth-best odds in the lottery before jumping into the No. 2 position, securing another premier draft opportunity for General Manager Mike Grier and the organization. The Sharks have now earned a top-four pick in four consecutive drafts and become just the fifth NHL franchise to hold a top-two pick in three straight years.

“This is a good day for the organization,” Grier said following the lottery. “To have the opportunity to add another very talented player to our young core is very exciting.”

Brodie Brazil breaks down the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery results.

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with the first round airing live on ESPN. Fans already eager to see who could be the next player to join the organization’s exciting future can also look forward to the 2026 Sharks Draft Viewing Party at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, June 26. The free event will feature live coverage of the first round on the arena’s center-hung video board, giving fans a chance to celebrate the next chapter of Sharks hockey together.

Free tickets for the Draft Viewing Party will become available beginning Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PT on sjsharks.com.

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