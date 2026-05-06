Sharks earn No. 2 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

As if the future in San Jose could get any more Teal.

The San Jose Sharks were awarded the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft following Tuesday’s NHL Draft Lottery broadcast live on ESPN, giving the organization another opportunity to add elite young talent to one of the NHL’s most exciting emerging cores.

The result marks the third straight season the Sharks will select inside the top two of the NHL Draft after adding Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick in 2024 and Michael Misa with the No. 2 selection in 2025. San Jose also selected Will Smith fourth overall in 2023, continuing to build a dynamic young foundation that has fueled excitement throughout the hockey world.

The Sharks entered the evening with the ninth-best odds in the lottery before jumping into the No. 2 position, securing another premier draft opportunity for General Manager Mike Grier and the organization. The Sharks have now earned a top-four pick in four consecutive drafts and become just the fifth NHL franchise to hold a top-two pick in three straight years.

“This is a good day for the organization,” Grier said following the lottery. “To have the opportunity to add another very talented player to our young core is very exciting.”