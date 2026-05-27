Sharks Jimmy Huntington to one-year, two-way contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jimmy Huntington to a one-year, two-way contract.

Huntington, 27, finished the 2025-26 season tied for second on the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) with 48 points over 71 games, ranking third on the team with 33 assists and sixth with 15 goals. He set career highs in points, goals, assists, power-play goals (five) and games played (71) in his first season in San Jose. Over the course of the season, Huntington strung together a pair of four-game point streaks and logged 11 multi-point efforts with three three-point outings. He appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, registering one goal and one assist.

Over the course of Huntington’s AHL tenure, the forward has amassed 165 career points (59 goals, 106 assists) over 315 regular season games split between the Barracuda, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2024-25), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Milwaukee Admirals (2021-23) and Syracuse Crunch (2019-22). He helped Hershey capture the Calder Cup in 2024, finishing the postseason with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) over 20 games, tying for fourth on the Bears in playoff scoring.

In addition to his AHL experience, Huntington also appeared in 17 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, totaling 12 points (five goals, seven assists). Prior to his professional career, Huntington played in five QMJHL seasons split between the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Victoriaville Tigres and Rimouski Oceanic. He earned league Second All-Star Team honors in his final season in the circuit in 2018-19, a year in which he posted personal bests of 92 points, 40 goals and 52 assists over 66 games. He tallied 188 career points (69 goals, 119 points) in 290 games in the league from 2014-15 through 2018-19.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Laval, Quebec, Canada signed with San Jose as a free agent on a two-way deal with the Sharks on July 1, 2025.