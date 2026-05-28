Sharks sign defenseman Phillip Sinn

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Phillip Sinn to a two-year entry-level contract.

“Phillip is a young defenseman who has experience playing high level hockey, and competing against some of the best players in the world in international competition,” said Grier. “We are happy to have him in our organization as he continues to develop.”

Sinn, 22, primarily spent his time last season with the EHC Munchen of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany, recording three points (one goal, two assists) across 35 games. He additionally appeared in seven games, registering four assists, in the second tier DEL for the ESV Kaufbeuren. He also appeared in 11 postseason games for EHC Munchen. He finished tied sixth among U-22 defensemen in points in the DEL, and led U-22 Munchen blueliners in his first season in the league.

Internationally, Sinn has represented Germany at the 2026 World Championship, appearing in five games. He has also appeared at the World Junior Championship in 2023 and 2024, collectively scoring seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games. He was named Captain of the squad in 2024.

The six-foot-two, 194-pound defenseman is a native of Mannheim, Germany.