Celebrini 'open to every possibility' for next contract with Sharks

No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft set team record with 115 points this season

celebrini_sharks_041826

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini is "open to every possibility" when it comes to signing his next contract with the San Jose Sharks.

The 19-year-old center, who signed his entry-level contract July 6, 2024, can be a restricted free agent after next season but is eligible to sign his next deal on July 1.

During his exit interview Saturday, Celebrini said he's open to signing this offseason, but hasn't put much thought into the details of what a possible deal could look like.

 "The season just ended, and I haven't really thought about anything like that," Celebrini said. "… I'm just open to whatever happens. There's a lot of stuff that goes into it."

Celebrini set the Sharks' single-season record for points with 115 (45 goals, 70 assists) playing all 82 games, but San Jose missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season, finishing four points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

San Jose had 36 wins and 86 points after finishing with NHL lows of 20 wins and 52 points last season.

Celebrini said he's spoken with Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard about what he went through during his contract talks after his second season.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has yet to sign another contract and can become a restricted free agent July 1.

"Connor and I are pretty good friends," Celebrini said. "I talked to him a little bit just about his situation. He approached it differently, and every guy's situation is going to be a little bit different."

With the latest NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement taking effect prior to next season, players who sign contracts with their current teams will no longer be able to sign for a maximum of eight years. After Sept. 18, the maximum would be seven.

Celebrini said he is committed to San Jose, but hasn't thought about the length of his next contract.

In three seasons with the Sharks, he has 178 points (70 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games. 

"I'm just open to every possibility," he said. "There's nothing really that goes into it. It goes hand in hand with me. I want to commit to this team and (be) here. I love it here."

SJS@NSH: Celebrini doubles Sharks' lead in 3rd period

Celebrini won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games. He's played 88 games of hockey this season between the regular season and Olympics and is unsure if he'll play for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championships.

"(With) no break, it was a little tough. Every guy was going through it, so there's no excuses," Celebrini said. "A little bit tired now, (but) I mean, I'm sure if the season is still going, I'd still have a lot of energy, but now that's all over, I think it's kind of hitting me a little bit more. I got a call. I'm still thinking, but I'm not sure what I'm going to do."

Forward Will Smith, who can become a restricted free agent after next season, says he hasn't thought about a new contract yet.

The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith had a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 69 games this season.

"Haven't thought about it at all," Smith said. "Like you said, we have the third year. We have a great group. I love being here, so just got to talk to (general manager) Mike Grier and figure it out. I'm always open to anything."

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