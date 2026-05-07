Sharks close out season with $251,000 raised through Goals for Kids

Though the final horn has sounded on the 2025-26 season, the impact of every goal lives on. Through the Sharks Foundation’s Goals for Kids program, the San Jose Sharks turned 251 goals into $251,000 in support of Bay Area youth, reinforcing the power of the game to create meaningful change beyond the ice.

Presented by Taube Philanthropies, SAP, and Tech CU, with additional support from Swenson Foundation and Credo, Goals for Kids remains a cornerstone Sharks Foundation initiative advancing youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey. To date, the program has raised over $2.8 million and impacted more than 1.35 million lives.

Through this season’s support, Goals for Kids funding will directly impact thousands across the Bay Area. Access Books Bay Area will transform a San Jose elementary school library and expand community literacy efforts, reaching more than 1,100 youth. Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley will support 200+ teens through its Leaders in Training program, building leadership, career-readiness, and life skills. KABOOM! Will construct a new community playground in the San Jose area, creating a space that will serve an estimated 7,500 youth over its lifetime. One Step Beyond, Inc. will host the inaugural Fin-Classic Special Hockey Tournament, providing more than 500 athletes of all abilities the opportunity to compete and connect. Sunnyvale Community Services will deliver critical seasonal support including food, school supplies, and holiday assistance, to over 5,000 individu als and families across the region.

“Goals for Kids is a true team effort, and we’re incredibly grateful to our program partners and beneficiaries whose work makes this impact possible. The Sharks Foundation is proud to support organizations creating meaningful change for youth across the Bay Area,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact, Sharks Sports & Entertainment.

This season’s beneficiaries include: Access Books Bay Area, Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, KABOOM!, One Step Beyond, Inc., and Sunnyvale Community Services. These nonprofits will use the funds to expand programs, provide services and resources to low-income Bay Area youth and deepen their impact across the community.

To celebrate the 2025-26 program total, the Sharks Foundation hosted its annual Goals for Kids Celebration Night on April 6 at SAP Center, welcoming partners and beneficiaries for a special game night experience. Representatives from each organization were recognized and presented with a ceremonial check, bringing the season’s collective effort to life.

Among this year’s beneficiaries, One Step Beyond, Inc. will bring that impact to Sharks Ice San Jose over Memorial Day weekend with their inaugural Fin-Classic tournament. Open to the public, this multi-day event will invite special hockey athletes of varying abilities, including players from the One Step Sharks, for activities on and off the ice, building comradery and uniting athletes from across the country.

In the fall, the Sharks Foundation will join forces with Access Books Bay Area to refurbish a San Jose elementary school library with their Goals for Kids donation. Additionally, hundreds of volunteers will spend a day constructing a playground alongside KABOOM! and the Sharks Foundation, a project made possible by Goals for Kids proceeds.

To learn more about the Goals for Kids program and how to get involved, visit sjsharks.com/goalsforkids. Fans can also click here to purchase the 2025-26 Goals for Kids collector series bobblehead to directly support the program, while supplies last.